Penn State baseball earns 2nd commitment of Tuesday with addition of pitcher Sean Williams

Mike Gambino Press Conference

New Baseball Coach Mike Gambino speaks with reporters during a press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State added another 2024 right-handed pitcher.

Severna Park High School’s Sean Williams announced his commitment via Twitter.

Williams stands at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds according to Prep Baseball Report.

The Nittany Lion recruit dethroned his future teammate and Pennsylvania native Chase Ennis as the program’s latest addition by just a few hours.

