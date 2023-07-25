Penn State baseball earns 2nd commitment of Tuesday with addition of pitcher Sean Williams

Penn State added another 2024 right-handed pitcher.

Severna Park High School’s Sean Williams announced his commitment via Twitter.

Very excited to announce my commitment to Penn State University. Thank you to everyone who’s been apart of this process and I can’t wait to continue my education and baseball career at Penn State.#NittanyLions pic.twitter.com/i7yuMZ0fy3 — Sean Williams (@Sean_Williams35) July 25, 2023

Williams stands at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds according to Prep Baseball Report.

The Nittany Lion recruit dethroned his future teammate and Pennsylvania native Chase Ennis as the program’s latest addition by just a few hours.

