 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Penn State baseball earns 2 more recruits with pitchers Charles Mau and Frankie Sanchez

Penn State Baseball vs. Delaware State, Team Huddle

Penn State Baseball players gather on the pitcher's mound during the baseball game against Delaware State on Friday, Apr. 7, 2023 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Hornets 9-2.

 Tyler Mantz

New coach Mike Gambino continues to notch commitments.

Pitchers Charles Mau and Frankie Sanchez committed to Penn State via Instagram.

AR ising high school senior Mau is a left-handed pitcher for North Allegheny Senior High School, where he hurled in relief during the 2023 season.

Mau is listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds and plays at the club level for Pittsburgh Spikes 2024s.  

Sanchez started six games and appeared in 16 for Southern New Hampshire in 2023. In two seasons with the program, he racked up a 2.97 ERA and 8-1 record.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags