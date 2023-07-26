Penn State baseball earns 2 more recruits with pitchers Charles Mau and Frankie Sanchez

New coach Mike Gambino continues to notch commitments.

Pitchers Charles Mau and Frankie Sanchez committed to Penn State via Instagram.

AR ising high school senior Mau is a left-handed pitcher for North Allegheny Senior High School, where he hurled in relief during the 2023 season.

Mau is listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds and plays at the club level for Pittsburgh Spikes 2024s.

Sanchez started six games and appeared in 16 for Southern New Hampshire in 2023. In two seasons with the program, he racked up a 2.97 ERA and 8-1 record.

