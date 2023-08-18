 Skip to main content
Penn State baseball continues to rack up weapons, picking up Matt Morash

Penn State Baseball vs. Ohio State , Marsh (28)

First baseman Bobby Marsh gets ready to bat during Penn State baseball game against Ohio State at Medlar Field on Friday, April 21, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 10-3.

 Chris Eutsler

The arms just keep on coming as Penn State baseball acquires another commitment to their pitching staff.

Matt Morash is a talented southpaw from Westford Massachusetts.

The dominant presence he brings is clearly unnoticed as he was a Westford Academy Two-Time MVP in which he led them to two conference championships.

In 2023, he netted a 6-0 record paired with a 0.87 ERA giving nightmares to hitters who faced his path.

