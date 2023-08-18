Penn State baseball continues to rack up weapons, picking up Matt Morash

The arms just keep on coming as Penn State baseball acquires another commitment to their pitching staff.

Matt Morash is a talented southpaw from Westford Massachusetts.

Welcome to Happy Valley, @matt52467794!⚾️ Led Westford Academy to two conference championships⚾️ Two-time Team MVP⚾️ 6-0, 0.87 ERA, 68 K's in 2023➡️ https://t.co/3FC9iTiifH#WeAre pic.twitter.com/93RXiKsq2I — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) August 18, 2023

The dominant presence he brings is clearly unnoticed as he was a Westford Academy Two-Time MVP in which he led them to two conference championships.

In 2023, he netted a 6-0 record paired with a 0.87 ERA giving nightmares to hitters who faced his path.

