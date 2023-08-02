Penn State baseball coach Mike Gambino set to manage for USA Baseball

Newly hired head coach Mike Gambino will be taking on a coaching role for a different squad this summer.

Gambino will be working with USA Baseball to manage the 13U/14U development program this summer, his second stint after working with the 16U/17U last summer.

The program will take place from Aug. 3-6 in Cary, North Carolina, at the USA Baseball National Training Complex, where Penn State frequently competes in nonconference games early in the season.

Gambino will coach for team Termarr Johnson, named after the first-round pick from the 2022 draft.

