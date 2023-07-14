Penn State baseball announces incoming assistants under new coach Mike Gambino

Penn State revealed coach Mike Gambino’s staff.

Three Nittany Lions under Gambino were announced by the program, including two new assistants and a new associate head coach.

Three big additions to our program! Welcome associate head coach Scott Loiseau and assistant coaches Nick Puccio and Will Jauss! 📰 https://t.co/WC0KPP8AGV #WeAre pic.twitter.com/eyEOD8WJq0 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 14, 2023

Scott Loiseau was named the team’s associate head coach after spending the last eight years as the top dog at Division II Southern New Hampshire. Loiseau was a six-time Northeast-10 Coach of the Year and was the program’s all-time winningest coach.

After serving as Boston College’s director of pitching technology for the past two years, it appears Will Jauss will likely become Penn State’s new pitching coach. Prior to his stint with the Eagles, Jauss was the pitching coach at Division II Limestone and pitched at NYU for four campaigns.

Rounding out the new faces is Nick Puccio, who is poised to serve as the blue and white’s new hitting coach. Puccio had been Northeastern’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator since 2019.

