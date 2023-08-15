Penn State baseball adds pair of transfer commitments

Penn State secured a pair of transfer commitments with proven track records at the collegiate level.

On Tuesday, right-handed pitcher Chic DeGaetano and infielder Joe Jaconski committed to the Nittany Lions.

Joining the Nittany Lion pitching staff is Chic DeGaetano!⚾️ 41 career appearances (15 starts) at Villanova⚾️ 99 strikeouts in 103.2 innings⚾️ 48K's in 48.2 innings in 2023➡️ https://t.co/AGbrvuqSRa#WeAre pic.twitter.com/eEgJYC2sqP — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) August 15, 2023

DeGaetano spent the previous four seasons on the mound for Villanova, racking up 41 appearances including 15 starts. Across 103.2 innings of work, he tallied 99 strikeouts.

Welcome back to Pennsylvania, Joe Jaconski!⚾️ Played in 24 games (5 starts) at North Carolina⚾️ 3-time 1st Team All-Conference at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS⚾️ Rated No. 1 SS in PA in 2021 class by Perfect Game➡️ https://t.co/5cWxo3bUZ4#WeAre pic.twitter.com/JlF9W971nQ — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) August 15, 2023

Jaconski, a Pennsylvania native, comes back to his home state by way of North Carolina, where he spent the previous two seasons. He accumulated five starts across 24 appearances, gathering four hits and a run.

