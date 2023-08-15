 Skip to main content
Penn State baseball adds pair of transfer commitments

Penn State Baseball vs. Ohio State, National Anthem

The Penn State Baseball team stands for the national anthem before the game against Ohio State at Medlar Field on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-2.

 Tyler Mantz

Penn State secured a pair of transfer commitments with proven track records at the collegiate level.

On Tuesday, right-handed pitcher Chic DeGaetano and infielder Joe Jaconski committed to the Nittany Lions.

DeGaetano spent the previous four seasons on the mound for Villanova, racking up 41 appearances including 15 starts. Across 103.2 innings of work, he tallied 99 strikeouts.

Jaconski, a Pennsylvania native, comes back to his home state by way of North Carolina, where he spent the previous two seasons. He accumulated five starts across 24 appearances, gathering four hits and a run.

