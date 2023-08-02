Penn State baseball adds Matthew Morash, Will Perkowski to 2023 recruiting class

 Skip to main content
Penn State baseball Head Coach Mike Gambino added two more players to his inaugural recruiting class with the Nittany Lions.

Matthew Morash and Will Perkowski announced their commitments via Twitter on Wednesday.

Morash is a left-handed pitcher and outfielder from Worcester Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts. He plays travel ball for Northeast Baseball, a top college baseball development program in New England.

Perkowski, hailing from Goffstown High School in Goffstown, New Hampshire, is a right-handed pitcher and first baseman. The 6-foot-4, 200 pound prospect originally committed to Southern New Hampshire University, but he has now pivoted to Penn State.

