Penn State baseball adds in-state transfer David Lee

It's the offseason, but not for coach Mike Gambino.

The first-year coach dipped into the transfer portal again on Tuesday, this time adding outfielder David Lee from California (PA).

Excited to welcome another new member of our family, David Lee!⚾️ Two-way player at California (Pa.)⚾️ 68 Hits, 23 Extra-Base Hits, 33 RBI in career⚾️ All-PSAC West 2nd Team➡️ https://t.co/M5dLzVtOuS#WeAre pic.twitter.com/cvdJ2Qt3Bu — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) August 22, 2023

The fifth-year had a productive career with the Vulcans, starting 83 games and totaling 33 RBIs on 68 hits. Last spring was his best year, finishing with a career-high batting average of .289.

Lee also saw time on the mound last year. He set a 4.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts across 12 innings pitched.

Penn State's talented transfer class is now up to nine players, as Gambino continues to reshape the Nittany Lions' roster.

