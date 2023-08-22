Penn State baseball adds in-state transfer David Lee

 Skip to main content
Baseball vs Iowa, Dugout

Penn State baseball players high-five as they come off the field at the end of the 3rd inning during the first game in a doubleheader against Iowa on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 6-9.

 Sienna Pinney

It's the offseason, but not for coach Mike Gambino.

The first-year coach dipped into the transfer portal again on Tuesday, this time adding outfielder David Lee from California (PA).

The fifth-year had a productive career with the Vulcans, starting 83 games and totaling 33 RBIs on 68 hits. Last spring was his best year, finishing with a career-high batting average of .289.

Lee also saw time on the mound last year. He set a 4.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts across 12 innings pitched.

Penn State's talented transfer class is now up to nine players, as Gambino continues to reshape the Nittany Lions' roster.

