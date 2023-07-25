Penn State baseball adds in-state pitcher Chase Ennis to 2024 recruiting class

Penn State picked up another high school recruit on Tuesday.

Pitcher Chase Ennis, a member of the class of 2024, has committed to the Nittany Lions.

On behalf of the entire CB Raiders Baseball Program, I am proud to announce that Chase Ennis ‘24 has committed to play baseball at PSU! Congratulations to Chase, Coach Gambino and his Nittany Lions coaching staff. Coach Kraemer pic.twitter.com/AnoQM7c6op — CrossBridge Raiders Baseball (@CB_Raiders) July 25, 2023

The Pennsylvania native attends Council Rock South High School and plays for the Crossbridge Raiders in the travel circuit.

Prep Baseball lists Ennis, a righty, at an imposing 6-foot-4, 220-pounds.

