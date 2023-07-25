 Skip to main content
Penn State baseball adds in-state pitcher Chase Ennis to 2024 recruiting class

Mike Gambino Press Conference

New Baseball Coach Mike Gambino speaks with reporters during a press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State picked up another high school recruit on Tuesday.

Pitcher Chase Ennis, a member of the class of 2024, has committed to the Nittany Lions.

The Pennsylvania native attends Council Rock South High School and plays for the Crossbridge Raiders in the travel circuit.

Prep Baseball lists Ennis, a righty, at an imposing 6-foot-4, 220-pounds.

