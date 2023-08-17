Penn State baseball adds another strong arm to its lineup

Coach Gambino has been making a splash ever since stepping into the head coaching role for Penn State.

Gambino recently added another piece to his pitching staff in Frankie Sanchez.

Sanchez is a highly touted transfer from Southern New Hampshire University.

Another strong addition to our pitching staff! Welcome, @TheSanchize20! ⚾️ 24 appearances (6 starts) at SNHU⚾️ 8-1, 2.97 ERA, 83K's in career⚾️ Had 8 wins and a 2.44 ERA in 2023➡️ https://t.co/8BAxvFz854#WeAre pic.twitter.com/oMXhTIdmWw — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) August 17, 2023

The right hander appeared in 24 games last year contributing six starts, giving the Nittany Lions much appreciated versatility.

The former Penmen was selected to the NCAA Division two Baseball Championship All-Tournament Team a season ago giving the blue and white a boost to its roster.

