 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State baseball acquires shortstop Kevin Michaels

Penn State Baseball vs. Ohio State, Team Huddle

The Penn State Baseball team huddles at the pitcher's mound during the game against Ohio State at Medlar Field on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-2.

 Tyler Mantz

Coach Mike Gambino steals another Johnnie.

On Wednesday, Penn State announced that it’s bringing in its second St. John’s transfer, Kevin Michaels.

Michaels played 88 games with St. John’s, tallying a .283 batting average along with 56 RBI’s.

The shortstop out of Encinitas, California, had his best season in the 2022 campaign. In that season, he was named First Team All-Big East after notching a .330 batting average and seven home runs.

The Nittany Lions have been active on the recruiting trail, and will add Michaels to its long list of newcomers.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags