Penn State baseball acquires shortstop Kevin Michaels

Coach Mike Gambino steals another Johnnie.

On Wednesday, Penn State announced that it’s bringing in its second St. John’s transfer, Kevin Michaels.

Welcome to Happy Valley, @kevinmichaelsss!⚾️ Played in 88 games, making 84 starts, in two years at St. John's⚾️ 92 hits, 23 2B, 8 HR, 56 RBI in career⚾️ All-Big East first team in 2022➡️ https://t.co/3zU7f1SJbY#WeAre pic.twitter.com/5NWX7PDF5Z — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) August 16, 2023

Michaels played 88 games with St. John’s, tallying a .283 batting average along with 56 RBI’s.

The shortstop out of Encinitas, California, had his best season in the 2022 campaign. In that season, he was named First Team All-Big East after notching a .330 batting average and seven home runs.

The Nittany Lions have been active on the recruiting trail, and will add Michaels to its long list of newcomers.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

