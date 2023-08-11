Penn State adds alumnus Ryan Wheeler to coaching staff

Mike Gambino brings back some old wheels.

Penn State has hired Ryan Wheeler as the team’s new director of player development.

Excited to welcome back a Nittany Lion to our coaching staff! Welcoming Ryan Wheeler as Director of Player Development!Wheeler has spent the last nine seasons at Saint Joseph's and the last five seasons as associate head coach!➡️ https://t.co/GMSVkuskdY#WeAre pic.twitter.com/z4LD3izmE2 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) August 11, 2023

Wheeler played shortstop with the Nittany Lions from 1991-1994. Over his college career, he registered 184 starts — ranking second in team history.

The coach’s previous stint came with Saint Joseph's, where he spent nine years and recently notched three straight Atlantic 10 championships.

With added experience and familiarity, Gambino is adding the finishes touches to his new Nittany Lion squad.

