Penn State adds alumnus Ryan Wheeler to coaching staff

Mike Gambino Press Conference

New Baseball Coach Mike Gambino speaks with reporters during a press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Mike Gambino brings back some old wheels.

Penn State has hired Ryan Wheeler as the team’s new director of player development.

Wheeler played shortstop with the Nittany Lions from 1991-1994. Over his college career, he registered 184 starts — ranking second in team history.

The coach’s previous stint came with Saint Joseph's, where he spent nine years and recently notched three straight Atlantic 10 championships.

With added experience and familiarity, Gambino is adding the finishes touches to his new Nittany Lion squad.

Tags