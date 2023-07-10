 Skip to main content
Minnesota Twins select Penn State shortstop Jay Harry in 6th round of 2023 MLB Draft

Penn State Baseball vs. Delaware State, Jay Harry Running

Penn State infielder Jay Harry (1) runs to third base during the baseball game against Delaware State on Friday, Apr. 7, 2023 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Hornets 9-2.

 Tyler Mantz

For the third straight draft, a Penn State player has been selected.

With the No. 177 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins have selected Nittany Lion shortstop Jay Harry.

Harry was a rock at shortstop throughout his college career, starting 145 games with a career batting average of .304.

His senior season was his most prolific as a slugger, racking up 37 RBIs on 60 total hits, including six home runs.

The Metuchen, New Jersey, native is the 13th Nittany Lion to be drafted in former head coach Rob Cooper's Penn State career.

