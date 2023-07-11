Mike Gambino details plan for success with Penn State baseball

Penn State introduced former Boston College skipper Mike Gambino as its new head baseball coach on Tuesday.

In his introductory press conference, Gambino expressed his gratitude to his former program and the community, along with sharing his initial impressions of Penn State and his vision for the future of Nittany Lions baseball.

Gambino began by expressing his heartfelt appreciation for Boston College.

"It was an honor to be able to be a small part of that program," Gambino said.

Shifting focus to his new home, Gambino praised Penn State and its community, describing it as a place "easy to fall in love with.” He singled out the university's outpouring of support, the beauty of its facilities and the character of its people.

"The thing that makes a place special are the people, the relationships, the memories that you're able to make," Gambino said.

While Penn State seems to have made a significant impact on Gambino, he was equally impacted by the university's administration.

"I cannot thank Pat (Kraft) , Vinnie (James) and the entire Board of Trustees (enough), who were part of this process to allow me the opportunity to move my family down here and to be part of Penn State," Gambino said.

Gambino revealed that a significant factor in his decision to switch from Boston College to Penn State revolved around some undisclosed family medical concerns.

He said Kraft and James’ willingness and ability to address these concerns "changed the conversation," confirming his decision to make the move.

Gambino is keen to engage with the student community, expressing his wish to prioritize students in future press conferences and events, reinforcing the university's value of putting students first.

Gambino, asked about his compatibility with Penn State, modestly responded, "I hope I'm a good fit for Penn State, I guess we'll know in a couple of years."

The former Boston College coach is eager to build on the solid foundation established with the Nittany Lions. Gambino expressed his enthusiasm about the existing plan and the opportunity to be a part of expanding the baseball program.

He emphasized the welcoming nature of the town, its deep-rooted love for baseball and its overwhelming support.

He expressed his eagerness to be a part of this tightly-knit community, adding, "It's like I said before, it was really easy to fall in love."

When discussing the potential talent in the region, Gambino was optimistic about the future of Penn State’s program. He highlighted the caliber of high school baseball in Pennsylvania, viewing the opportunity to recruit local players as "really appealing".

He believes that the state offers "tough, competitive, hard-nosed kids," who are eager to win, aligning perfectly with the ethos of Penn State's baseball program.

In the wake of the recent transformations in NIL legislation in college athletics, Gambino acknowledged the need for a more flexible approach.

Despite his preference for long-term planning, he conceded that the rapidly-changing landscape and potential legislative shifts demand a year-to-year strategy.

Gambino confirmed that NIL considerations would be incorporated into their summer recruitment and transfer portal activities, aligning Penn State's baseball program with the evolving dynamics of college athletics.

When confronted with the lofty expectations set by Kraft, Gambino's response was a resonant affirmation.

He mentioned Penn State's commendable reputation in football, wrestling, and volleyball, expressing his intent to elevate baseball to the same esteemed status.

"We want to go to the College World Series," Gambino said, articulating a vision that extends beyond merely competing in the Big Ten Tournament.

His ambition includes hosting regionals and striving for national recognition.

"If you talk about sort of iconic brands in college athletics, across the board, I mean Penn State volleyball and Penn State wrestling are iconic across college athletics," Gambino said.

He said he aims to align baseball with these renowned sports programs, intent on bringing the Nittany Lions to the College World Series.

Gambino boldly outlined his ambition for his program: hosting regionals and going to the College World Series.

"I'm not gonna hide behind that," he said.

The vision of hosting a regional at the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is exciting, Gambino said. He said he sees it as a unique opportunity for the team and the local community to come together.

Gambino also spoke highly of the existing staff and players, seeing a solid foundation upon which to build.

His first order of business is roster management, addressing the team's needs, and adding strength through the transfer portal.

"These boys want to win, they're hungry, they want to win, they love this place," Gambino said.

On Jay Harry, a former Penn State shortstop who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Gambino made it clear he values players who aspire for the Major Leagues.

While he is thrilled for Harry's opportunity, his intent to foster such talent within the team remains undeterred.

"I'm not gonna hide behind the fact that I want kids that want to play in the big leagues,” Gambino said. “That's what we're recruiting. We want guys that want to get drafted. We want millionaires coming out of this program.”

