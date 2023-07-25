Gambino, Penn State baseball quick to bolster roster with plethora of transfer portal additions

After yet another year of missing out on postseason aspirations, Penn State has completely switched gears, adding a brand new coaching staff to its roster.

With the arrival of coach Mike Gambino, recruits from across the country that recognize his talent and recent success at ACC powerhouse Boston College have taken an interest in the Nittany Lion program.

Within two weeks of Gambino’s signing, Penn State announced it gained its first commitments from two transfers, Shayne Audet and Adam Cecere.

Shayne Audet, pitcher

After seeing great success at New England College, Audet is ready to bring his talents to the Division I level after announcing he would be transferring to Penn State for his graduate season.

An excellent addition to an already impressive bullpen, Audet adds a strong presence on the mound along with impressive stats and veteran experience.

In his five years at New England, Audet only saw the mound in the 2018, 2019 and 2022 seasons.

However, Audet’s career stats are nothing to scoff at. A career 2.23 ERA with a 14-6 record in 30 appearances is just what the Nittany Lions needed to bolster their new and improved program.

In addition, Audet only allowed 81 hits and six home runs in those three seasons despite facing 650 batters, striking out 248 of them.

Audet’s biggest challenge he will most likely face this coming season is the change in raw talent from what he is used to seeing at New England.

The Pilgrims play in the NECC, or the New England Collegiate Conference. The other members of the conference are Eastern Nazarene, Lesley and Mitchell.

The Big Ten features quite a few powerhouse programs, including the likes of Maryland and Nebraska.

Besides that, Audet’s skill on the mound makes a great addition to a bullpen boasting the likes of Travis Luensmann, Anthony Steele and Jaden Henline.

Luensmann and Henline landed in the top 10 in multiple categories among Big Ten pitchers last season. If Audet can continue his aggressive strikeout approach, he’s likely to see playtime beginning early in the season.

With Daniel Ouderkirk joining the Seattle Mariners’ organization after being drafted, and Jordan Morales graduating in the spring, Audet is likely to fill either spot in Penn State’s starting rotation.

Adam Cecere, outfielder

Former Wake Forest captain Adam Cecere joined the Nittany Lions this offseason after an impressive season in left field.

Following a College World Series Semifinals appearance with the Demon Deacons, Cecere is likely to find a role immediately under Gambino’s scheme with the recent departure of tenured center fielder Johnny Piacentino.

In his four seasons with Wake Forest, Cecere put up an impressive career .282 batting average off of 133 hits, 32 home runs and 116 RBIs in 471 plate appearances.

On the field, Cecere is a consistent defender, with 141 total putouts and only two errors to his name.

The name of the game for Penn State in 2023 was powerful offensive pressure. With key batters like Jay Harry off to the big leagues, Cecere adds another powerful and consistent swing to an already strong offense.

Cecere played the majority of his career with Wake Forest in left field. However, he’s likely to take the starting spot in center field.

Penn State already has last year’s starter in Tayven Kelly to play the left field spot, along with Billy Gerlott in right. The only logical position for Cecere to fill would be in center.

Matt Maloney

This past week, Penn State made three more new additions to its roster, as Gambino seemed to be using the transfer portal to the fullest.

The next addition to the Nittany Lions’ roster is Dayton transfer Matt Maloney.

Maloney is likely to take the starting catcher’s spot in Gambino’s gameplan after losing Thomas Bramley, who graduated this past spring.

In 91 games played over two seasons with the Flyers, Maloney amassed 72 hits in 262 at-bats with a .275 batting average. The Windham, New Hampshire, native also brought in 30 RBIs and three homers while crossing the plate 48 times himself.

Maloney is not likely to be the type of power hitter that the Nittany Lion offense mostly consisted of last season. Instead, the junior is more of a consistency hitter, hitting mostly singles to get on base.

Maloney was only able to garner 10 extra-base hits in his two seasons with Dayton, which points heavily towards a large number of base hits, meaning he will likely hit towards the top of the lineup at the one or two spot.

As a catcher, Maloney caught eight runners stealing last season, along with a strong .992 fielding percentage.

Over time, Maloney could develop into a consistent leadoff hitter and, with more power in his arm, could become a weapon behind the plate as well as beside it.

Bryce Molinaro

The most recent addition to the blue and white’s roster is sophomore transfer Bryce Molinaro.

Molinaro enters the Nittany Lion organization yet to see the field on the collegiate level, as the shortstop didn't play at all last season for St. John’s.

Gambino likely sees the next development project to take the place of Jay Harry, who was drafted into the Minnesota Twins’ system after the 2023 season.

In high school, Molinaro was the star captain for Hazleton Area High School in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania.

Molinaro was a four-year letterman with the Cougars, winning the Wyoming Valley Conference and Division Two championships every year of his four years at Hazleton Area.

Zach Mizrahi

Penn State also added sophomore pitcher Zach Mizrahi to its roster to further increase its bullpen presence.

Mizrahi made 16 appearances this past season at Daytona State College, six of which were starts. The left-hander finished the season with a 5-1 record but held a 9.00 ERA in 30 innings pitched.

Only three of the games in which Mizrahi appeared in ended with either one or both teams with single digit scores. Most of Mizrahi’s appearances ended in double-digit wins or double-digit losses for the Falcons.

It’s unlikely that Mizrahi will find himself in the starting rotation for the Nittany Lions as the Penn State bullpen has more experienced members like Luensmann, Henline and Steele.

It’s more likely to see the Jacksonville, Florida, native as a relief pitcher this upcoming season, along with other talent such as Ben DeMell and Connor Throneberry.

The concern with Audet’s change from Division III to Division I in NCAA play also translates to Mizrahi but on a different level, as Daytona State College is an NJCAA Division I school, meaning Mizrahi spent his freshman season in JUCO play.

Going from junior college to a Division I power five conference school is a heck of a wake-up call for someone who has yet to experience that type of competition, so having Mizrahi take a reliever role in the bullpen is likely the best course of action for the Penn State coaching staff.

