Former Penn State baseball pitcher Justin Hagenman reportedly joining the Boston Red Sox

Men's Baseball vs. Ohio State Justin Hagenman

Penn State starting pitcher Justin Hagenman (31) fires to the plate against Ohio State in the Medlar Field on Friday, April 13, 2018. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 1-0.

 Chushi Hu

In a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers, former Penn State baseball pitcher Justin Hagenman will join the Boston Red Sox, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. 

As part of the deal, Boston is will receive Hagenman along with Nick Robertson, while Los Angeles earned Kike Hernandez.

As a pitcher at Penn State, Hagenman led the team in innings pitched and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2016.

Hagenman was drafted by the Dodgers in 2018 and played three seasons with the Nittany Lions. 

