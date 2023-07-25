Former Penn State baseball pitcher Justin Hagenman reportedly joining the Boston Red Sox

In a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers, former Penn State baseball pitcher Justin Hagenman will join the Boston Red Sox, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

As part of the deal, Boston is will receive Hagenman along with Nick Robertson, while Los Angeles earned Kike Hernandez.

The Boston Red Sox will receive right-handed reliever Nick Robertson -- who has thrown 10.1 big league innings this year -- and right-handed reliever Justin Hagenman (now at Triple-A) from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Kiké Hernandez deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2023

As a pitcher at Penn State, Hagenman led the team in innings pitched and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2016.

Hagenman was drafted by the Dodgers in 2018 and played three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE