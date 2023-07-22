 Skip to main content
featured

Former Penn State baseball pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk signs professional contract with Seattle Mariners

baseball vs Georgetown Ouderkirk

Pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk (44) throws a pitch during the baseball game against Georgetown on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The Nittany Lions went on to defeat the Hoyas 6-1. 

 Casey Loughlin

Both of Penn State’s MLB Draft selections have now signed their pro contracts.

Daniel Ouderkirk inked his deal with the Seattle Mariners, reportedly on Tuesday after infielder Jay Harry signed with the Minnesota Twins.

Ouderkirk joined the Nittany Lions for one season after spending a pair at West Virginia. In his time with the blue and white, Ouderkirk made 10 starts and racked up a 7.26 ERA.

The right-handed pitcher’s 57 strikeouts ranked second behind Travis Luensmann on Penn State’s roster.

