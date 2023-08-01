 Skip to main content
Former Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper earns role with Miami

Baseball, Rob Cooper

Head coach Rob Cooper makes a call to the bullpen during a game at Medlar Field against Niagara at Lubrano Park on Thursday, March 18, 2016.

 Max Petrosky

After a decade as the head of the Penn State baseball program, Rob Cooper has found himself in a new role with Miami.

Cooper finished with a 198-270 record in his time with the team, making just one Big Ten Tournament appearance in that span.

Cooper played for Miami and was a graduate assistant with the Hurricanes to begin his coaching career. During that span the team made two College World Series appearances.

Cooper now returns to Coral Gables with the title of Director of Program Development, and joins a squad which finished 42-21 last season and made it to the ACC Tournament championship game as well as hosting a regional.

