Dayton transfer catcher Matt Maloney commits to Penn State baseball

Penn State utilized the transfer portal to address its gap at catcher for a second straight year.

Dayton catcher Matt Maloney announced to commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter on Thursday.

Maloney spent two seasons at Dayton, where he racked up 72 hits in 91 games. As a sophomore, the catcher drove in 16 runs and amassed an OPS of .783.

Maloney’s addition comes after the loss of starting catcher Thomas Bramley, who was acquired as a graduate student after Matt Wood’s departure for the professional ranks.

With Maloney’s addition, new coach Mike Gambino has now picked up three transfers.

