Checking in | How former Penn State baseball standouts are producing in the minor leagues

The professional baseball season is in full swing which means former Penn State athletes are taking the field nearly every night.

With the 2023 MLB Draft rapidly approaching, current Nittany Lions are hoping to hear their names called in the 40-round spectacle.

But for now, here’s a look at a few former players and their 2023 seasons at this point.

Matt Wood

Matt Wood is the most recent Penn State draft pick, being selected in the fourth round by the Milwaukee Brewers last year.

Since being drafted, Wood has put up solid numbers in the minors and ascended already.

The Nittany Lion began the season with the Brewers’ Single-A affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats, before being called up to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

In 33 games with the Rattlers, Wood has an OPS of .678 and an average of .274. He also has 19 RBI on 34 hits for the unit thus far.

Kyle Virbitsky

Alongside Wood at the High-A level is former blue and white pitcher Kyle Virbitsky.

Virbitsky spent four seasons at Penn State from 2018-21, pitching in 52 games over his career. His one full season as a starter came in 2021 when he appeared in 13 games and struck out 88 batters.

The righty was drafted in the 17th round by the Oakland Athletics and started almost immediately in High-A ball, pitching in seven games as a rookie.

In the following year, Virbitsky started all but one contest while splitting time between the Single- and High-A levels.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the ex-Nittany Lion was traded to the Baltimore Orioles farm system. With the organization’s short-season affiliate, the Aberdeen Ironbirds, Virbitsky has thrown the first pitch for his team in five of his 13 appearances — with his ERA sitting at 4.91 so far.

Jim Haley

One player currently on the cusp of the majors is third baseman Jim Haley.

Haley plays for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A club of the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization. In his first year with the IronPigs, Haley boasts a .685 OPS and 24 RBI on three home runs.

Before playing professional baseball, Haley spent three seasons at Penn State, progressing and playing in more matchups each campaign.

Over 146 games, Haley amassed 164 hits and 64 RBI. Not often hitting for power, as he finished with just two homers, the infielder racked up a .747 OPS in his career in Happy Valley.

Justin Hagenman

Another former Iron Lion in Triple-A is righty pitcher Justin Hagenman.

Hagenman started 14 matchups in each of his three campaigns with the blue and white. Across those games, he struck out 190 batters and finished with an ERA of 4.64.

In 2019, Hagenman was drafted in the 23rd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose farm he's still with today. This season has been one of his strongest to date, as the former Nittany Lion holds a 3.00 ERA in 39 innings across 20 outings.

Despite a brutal 41 games last season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, when he put up a 6.08 ERA, Hagenman has bounced back in a big way with the minor league squad.

This could finally be the year the 26-year-old pitcher earns a major-league call-up.

Dante Biasi

Also with the Dodgers organization, but at the Double-A level, is former left-handed hurler Dante Biasi.

During this season, Biasi has pitched in 20 contests in relief with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He has a 2-3 record and 4.04 ERA this season.

A Pennsylvania native, Biasi was drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals at pick 169. The Nittany Lion only pitched two seasons under coach Rob Cooper after sitting out his first due to an injury.

Across 74 innings of work in 2019, his final year at the university, Biasi struck out 102 batters and racked up a 2.55 ERA.

