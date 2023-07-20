Bryce Molinaro becomes the latest Penn State baseball commit

The acquisitions continue stockpiling for Mike Gambino and Penn State, as infielder Bryce Molinaro announced his arrival in Happy Valley.

Molinaro is coming off of a freshman campaign with St. John’s where he didn’t suit up. As such, he has four remaining years of eligibility.

In high school, he profiled primarily as a shortstop. With Jay Harry headed to the Minnesota Twins’ farm system, Gambino needed a replacement.

Now, Molinaro would compete to win that job while helping the team embark on the first year of the Gambino era.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE