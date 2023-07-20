 Skip to main content
Bryce Molinaro becomes the latest Penn State baseball commit

Mike Gambino Press Conference

New Baseball Coach Mike Gambino speaks with reporters during a press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The acquisitions continue stockpiling for Mike Gambino and Penn State, as infielder Bryce Molinaro announced his arrival in Happy Valley.

Molinaro is coming off of a freshman campaign with St. John’s where he didn’t suit up. As such, he has four remaining years of eligibility.

In high school, he profiled primarily as a shortstop. With Jay Harry headed to the Minnesota Twins’ farm system, Gambino needed a replacement.

Now, Molinaro would compete to win that job while helping the team embark on the first year of the Gambino era.

