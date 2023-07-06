Assigning superlatives to the 2023 Penn State baseball squad

Over a month after college baseball handed out its awards, including All-Big Ten third team and freshman to Penn State’s Bobby Marsh, it’s now time for The Daily Collegian to do the same.

Excluding the shortened 2020 season, The Nittany Lions had their best record since 2016 and are on the rise in the Big Ten with some standout players, most of whom are likely to return in the 2024 season.

MVP: Jay Harry

No. 1 on his jersey, No. 1 for MVP.

Shortstop Jay Harry carried the Nittany Lions in hits this season, averaging at least one hit in each game. Opposing pitchers had trouble punching him out, as he was third in strikeouts on average in the Big Ten, averaging a strikeout every 9.6 at-bats.

Rising senior Jay Harry was one of two players to start every game this season, starting all fifty games at shortstop alongside Thomas Bramley.

In Penn State’s 6-4, 12-inning victory against Brown, Harry shined. He launched two homers, with the second being a walk-off, two-run homer in the 12th.

In his 2023 campaign, Harry scored a run in all but seven games of the season, serving as a crucial part of the Nittany Lions’ squad, earning him the MVP.

Freshman of the Year: Bobby Marsh

Returning to his hometown after a short stint with Florida Atlantic, rising sophomore Bobby Marsh is a much-needed support to the Nittany Lions squad. Marsh was selected to the All-Big Ten freshman team as an unanimous pick for his 2023 campaign.

In addition to the All-Big Ten freshman team, Marsh was selected to the All-Big Ten third team, being the first freshman since 2010 to receive All-Big Ten selections. On May 22, he earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors.

Throughout the season Marsh recorded 12 multi-hit games, totaling 45 total hits through his 38 games he started as a freshman.

Finishing the season with a .912 OPS and .310 batting average, Marsh is more than deserving of Freshman of the Year.

Biggest Surprise of the Year: Bobby Marsh

Becoming one of the most explosive and important players on the team, Bobby Marsh also earns the biggest surprise of the year.

Marsh started strong from the beginning, recording a double in his first at-bat. Throughout the season, he recorded a 10-game hit streak from April 8 to April 25, and a 16-game reached-base streak from March 28 to April 29.

As a freshman, Marsh was fourth on the team in hits and home runs, recording 45 hits and six homers in his 44 game appearances.

Most Improved: Kyle Hannon

After a sophomore season where he was named Big Ten Player of the Week and had 24 starts at second base and third base, rising senior Kyle Hannon outperformed expectations in his junior season, tying a Penn State record and being the most improved player.

Despite leading the team in stolen bases in 2022 with seven steals, Hannon, in his 2023 campaign, stole 27 bases, leading the Nittany Lions and ranking second in the Big Ten for steals. His steals knotted him up with Michael Campo for the program steals record — who set the mark in his 2000 campaign.

Starting all but one game, Hannon led the team in runs and was tied for the lead in homers, scoring 51 and seven respectively.

In a game against Northern Illinois, Hannon tied his career high with three hits and set a career high with three steals while adding two runs and an RBI single. Through his record-tying junior season, Kyle Hannon takes the Most Improved Player.

Best Hitter: Thomas Bramley

Starting all 50 games, starting catcher Thomas Bramley wins the best hitter award after leading the team with a .442 on-base percentage.

In his first season with the Nittany Lions, graduate student Thomas Bramley was in the top three for Penn State in batting average, runs and hits.

Bramley recorded a batting average of .312 through his 50 games started, along with 58 hits and 41 runs during his 2023 campaign.

In addition to his hitting, Bramley led the Nittany Lions with 41 total walks, ranking him No. 6 in total walks in the Big Ten.

Overall, Bramley remained a reliable hitter, earning him the Best Hitter title.

