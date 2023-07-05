Analysis | What new Penn State baseball coach Mike Gambino brings to the diamond

There’s officially a new era of baseball underway at Penn State.

Mike Gambino was officially named head coach of the program Monday after 13 years at Boston College.

Gambino was set to head the Eagles’ for at least five more seasons, after signing a contract extension on June 16, but he had a change of heart when the Nittany Lions came knocking.

Whether his decision was money, opportunity-based or both, Gambino ultimately chose to take Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft’s offer to come to Happy Valley.

The former Boston College coach and player won games at a high level in a tough league and developed a plethora of professional talent during his tenure in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Despite suffering back-to-back losing seasons, Gambino led the Eagles to a program-best 37 wins ranking No. 9, in addition to a trip to the NCAA Regional Final in 2023.

Though it finished statistically low in the ACC in both hitting and pitching, Boston College found more success than the blue and white this year.

Penn State boasted an abysmal 6.12 team ERA in 2023, while Boston College ended with a mark of 5.46. In OPS, the Nittany Lions trailed the Eagles by nearly 100 points, with the former ending with a .807 OPS and the latter finishing with a .821 mark.

There’s little doubt these discrepancies come as a result of the talent gap between the programs and conferences, but that gap points to another issue the Nittany Lions had under Rob Cooper.

Cooper never dazzled in the recruiting realm and often struggled, with his best group coming in 2015 when he brought in Perfect Game’s 40th-best class.

In 2022, his last full recruiting cycle in Happy Valley, Cooper failed to even land in the top 100. That’s an unfortunate reality for a Power Five coach.

Gambino’s last class was ranked 53rd and his best, which came in 2012, was slotted 39th.

Cooper often made a point of focusing on recruiting within the state. But in reality, baseball is generally strongest in southern states, as backed up by the SEC and ACC’s dominance year in and year out in the sport.

https://twitter.com/kendallrogers/status/1549510819389513732?s=61&t=TPO33eJqA0XMlqSFCOqspA

Another area Gambino excelled in was producing and fostering the development of MLB Draft picks. A total of 33 players were drafted during his tenure, including three first-round picks.

Over his decade tenure heading the Iron Lions, Cooper saw 12 players picked in the draft, most of whom came in the double-digit rounds. It wasn’t until Matt Wood was selected last year in the fourth round that Penn State finally had a player taken in a top-five round under the longtime coach.

Taking advantage of the transfer portal will be important for Gambino, who could lose recruits as a result of Cooper’s departure.

Boston College had six batters finish top 100 in OPS in its conference last year. Adding guys in positions of need from his previous school is likely an avenue the new coach is likely to explore, as seen with incoming Nittany Lion basketball coach Mike Rhoades this offseason.

Bringing in a solid group of transfers will help Gambino set a good tone and get in the good graces of fans early on.

Ultimately, Cooper resigned after failing to break free from constant mediocrity, admitting that he “didn’t get it done” while boasting a 197-269 record in 10 years.

It’s unclear if Gambino will be expected to win right away, with undoubted roster turnover to come in the ensuing months, but bringing in someone who has proven he can win at a high level is a positive.

At the bare minimum, the program will have the yearly expectation of making the Big Ten Tournament, which is something Cooper did only once.

