A year of endings and beginnings | Recapping Penn State's 2023 baseball season

Penn State wrapped up its 2023 baseball season with an even 25-25 record, although its Big Ten record slipped to 7-16.

This season was notably coach Rob Cooper's final year at the helm, and despite the mixed results on the field, the team had several bright spots to celebrate.

Johnny Piacentino led the team with a .318 batting average and .820 OPS over 40 games.

Piacentino was closely followed by Thomas Bramley and Bobby Marsh, who posted averages of .312 and .310 respectively.

Bramley stood out in his consistency, appearing in all 50 games this season while Marsh's performance earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten third team as a designated hitter, as well as a place on the All-Big Ten freshman team.

Jay Harry and Kyle Hannon also shone at the plate, with Harry maintaining a .299 average over the course of the season and Hannon excelling in stolen bases with a remarkable 27 successes out of 34 attempts.

Additionally, graduate transfer Grant Norris produced significantly, hitting .276 with an impressive .905 OPS over 41 games.

However, the 2023 season will be remembered primarily as the final chapter in the career of coach Rob Cooper, who announced his resignation effective at the end of the season. Cooper’s farewell season was studded with some standout moments.

One such highlight was the Nittany Lions' 11-6 victory over West Virginia at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Trailing by 6-1, the Nittany Lions rallied to take the lead, fueled by Kyle Hannon's little league grand slam in the sixth inning.

Penn State demonstrated exceptional resilience and showcased its ability to rally back from a deficit and clinch the win.

Another memorable part of the season was the Nittany Lions' victory over then-No. 23 Maryland, a win that ended a nine-game losing streak. The team managed to hold its own against a formidable team, proving that it was still a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten.

Apart from the action on the field, the off-field atmosphere also had its share of excitement. “Dollar Dog Night” proved to be an extraordinary hit among Penn State fans.

On these Tuesday night games, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park transformed into a hot dog eating frenzy with an average of 2,681 dogs consumed per game.

The promotion, which started as an inexpensive food option for students, ended up becoming a tradition that fueled not just the fans, but the players as well.

Despite their resilience, the Nittany Lions struggled throughout the season, particularly the pair of series at Nebraska and Rutgers late in the season where they got swept both times. These losses were a significant blow to the team's postseason aspirations.

Going into these two crucial Big Ten series, the Nittany Lions still had a chance to make it to the Big Ten Tournament for the second year in a row, but after getting swept in both, the team had no chance.

Rob Cooper’s squad simply could not sustain the momentum from its 2022 season, which saw them qualify for the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in a decade.

Cooper, who had been with the program for 10 seasons, leaves with a legacy of 197 career wins, and the achievement of sending 13 players to Major League Baseball.

The highlight of his tenure was arguably the 2016 season, when Penn State achieved a 28-27 record — its best under Cooper.

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is set to receive a substantial infrastructure upgrade.

This field, which has been the home of Penn State since 2006, will undergo renovations following the end of the State College Spikes’ season.

The upgrades to the field involve a comprehensive revamp of the playing field and lighting systems.

The current natural grass field will be entirely replaced, maintaining the natural turf while providing a fresh surface for play.

In a significant move toward enhancing visibility during night events, the field’s lights will be upgraded to LEDs, brightening the area considerably.

The blue and white look ahead to next season as a new era will begin after Cooper’s decade-long tenure.

