Penn State women's lacrosse promotes former volunteer to assistant coach

Women's Lacrosse vs. Maryland, Headcoach Doherty

Headcoach Missy Doherty talks to the women's lacrosse team prior the game against Maryland at Penn State Lacrosse Field on Thursday, April 20, 2017. No.1 Maryland defeated No.5 Penn State 16-14.

 Tap Permyao

The Nittany Lions have promoted volunteer assistant coach Naomi Radio to full-time assistant coach.

Radio joined the coaching staff last year. Before joining Penn State, Radio served as head coach for Juniata and led the squad to a winning season.

The State College native has experience both as a college player, and coach at multiple levels. Her coaching focus this year will be to work with the defense and goalies.

