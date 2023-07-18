Penn State women's lacrosse promotes former volunteer to assistant coach

The Nittany Lions have promoted volunteer assistant coach Naomi Radio to full-time assistant coach.

Excited to have Naomi Radio with us full time as an assistant coach 🔵⚪️🦁 pic.twitter.com/Ra7Q2s2stz — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) July 18, 2023

Radio joined the coaching staff last year. Before joining Penn State, Radio served as head coach for Juniata and led the squad to a winning season.

The State College native has experience both as a college player, and coach at multiple levels. Her coaching focus this year will be to work with the defense and goalies.

