Penn State track and field star Handal Roban wins Central American and Caribbean games championship

Handal Roban continued his historic year with a first-place finish at the Central American and Caribbean games on Wednesday.

Roban added to his 800 meter dominance, winning the event with a personal best time of 1:45.93.

What a year it’s been for @imhandalroban 🤯The St. Vincent & the Grenadines native is the 800 meter CHAMPION of the Central American and Caribbean games with a PR of 1️⃣:4️⃣5️⃣.9️⃣3️⃣#WeAre | #PSUTF pic.twitter.com/Wp3AgHyRug — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) July 6, 2023

The contest, which is held every four years, includes competitors from 32 different countries.

Roban is coming off of a freshman season at Penn State in which he finished third at the NCAA championships and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors for both the winter and spring seasons.

