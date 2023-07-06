 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Penn State track and field star Handal Roban wins Central American and Caribbean games championship

Penn State National Open Track and Field_Maher and Radigonda 800 Meter

Runners Drew Maher and Dante Radigonda compete in the Men's 800 Meter Run on the second day of the Penn State National Open on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Multisport facility & Horace J. Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pa. Maher finished second with a time of 1:51:59 and Radigonda placed fifth with a time of 1:52.11

 Regan Gross

Handal Roban continued his historic year with a first-place finish at the Central American and Caribbean games on Wednesday.

Roban added to his 800 meter dominance, winning the event with a personal best time of 1:45.93.

The contest, which is held every four years, includes competitors from 32 different countries.

Roban is coming off of a freshman season at Penn State in which he finished third at the NCAA championships and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors for both the winter and spring seasons.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags