Penn State added to its 2024 recruiting class on Friday with the commitment of Pennsylvania native Peter Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, a 3-star wide receiver from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, announced his commitment on his Instagram, as well as Twitter.

Gonzalez took an official visit to State College on June 16, and made his commitment official one week later.

The Pennsylvania native is the second wide receiver to commit to the Nittany Lions’ 2024 recruiting class, joining 4-star Tyseer Denmark.

Gonzalez chose Penn State over Miami and Virginia Tech, which were the two other schools he listed in his top three.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE