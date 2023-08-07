The Top 100 Taylor Swift Songs (Joe Tuman’s Version) | Column

Everyone is a product of their environment, and my time with The Daily Collegian proves this.

During my two years here, I’ve been surrounded by talented people who’ve helped me become a better writer, reporter and even a better person. However, this isn’t the only way the Collegian has helped me evolve.

I’m someone who listens to various music artists and genres, but that doesn’t mean I’ve given every noteworthy singer a chance. Last fall, one person I hadn’t familiarized myself with was Taylor Swift.

I knew she was a major star, but I was only familiar with several of her biggest hits. I’d never made it a priority to check out her discography.

Despite my preconceived notions, I was a bit captivated by the passion many of my fellow Collegian members displayed when discussing her music.

So, after some encouragement from Olivia Estright and Phoebe Cykosky, I decided to dive in. Between the months of December and May, I listened to every Taylor Swift album and swiftly became a huge fan.

Pardon the sports lingo, but it has become clear to me Swift is a generational talent worth celebrating. So, here I am celebrating with this column.

I’m not entirely sure how this idea came to be. Phoebe said she feels I’m “just a rankings guy,” something we’ve certainly seen borne out before.

In any case, I won’t keep you waiting any longer. Here are Taylor Swift’s top 100 songs.

No. 100: “Karma”

Karma is nearly zero songs from Midnights making this list after Taylor released the worst project of her career. Still, I’ll admit, “I keep my side of the street clean” is incredibly catchy.

No. 99: “Cruel Summer”

TikTok’s favorite track off Lover isn’t very captivating but still fun enough to make the countdown.

No. 98: “The Outside”

No. 97: “Sparks Fly”

No. 96: “Hey Stephen”

No. 95: “Foolish One”

No. 94: “All You Had To Do Was Stay”

No. 93: “Out Of The Woods”

Each of these are solid, but if they disappeared off their albums nobody would shed a tear.

No. 92: “Holy Ground”

No. 91: “The Lucky One”

No. 90: “State Of Grace”

No. 89: “Red”

Four straight songs from Red, including the title track. A top two Swift album in my eyes.

No. 88: “22”

One of the first Swift songs I ever heard. “22” is a fun pop song. But to be blunt, it’s songs like this that previously made me believe she wasn’t worth my time. It only scratches the surface of her talents.

No. 87: “no body, no crime”

Although Taylor isn’t the second coming of Agatha Christie, “no body, no crime” is nonetheless an entertaining and unique addition to evermore.

No. 86: “Blank Space”

No. 85: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

These songs both became mega hits and did their jobs to promote the rest of their respective albums while atop the charts. But this profitability only gets them so far on a list like this.

No. 84: “The Moment I Knew”

Confession time: I don’t exactly know what my criteria is for this list. My justifications for liking certain songs may vary repeatedly.

I say this because it feels like “The Moment I Knew” should be much higher, but I just can’t get there.

There’s no denying how impactful and personal a song like this is. But, across Red, I feel Swift has equally strong storytelling moments that are also simultaneously more re-listenable than this.

No. 83: “Starlight”

T-Swift clearly took inspiration from her brief romance with Conor Kennedy when she wrote this song about his grandparents, Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy.

I’m not sure why the song exists otherwise, but it’s too upbeat to gloss over. I’m rarely eager to skip it despite its insignificance in the grand scheme of things.

No. 82: “Clean”

No. 81: “Getaway Car”

No. 80: “Bad Blood”

No. 79: “illicit affairs”

A mix of emotions here. “Clean” and “illicit affairs” are two of the most underrated Swift tunes.

Conversely, “Bad Blood” and “Getaway Car” feel a tad overrated, though I’m not saying they’re bad. Heck, I even prefer the original version of Bad Blood over the remix featuring my favorite artist of all time.

Regardless, it doesn’t blow me away.

No. 78: “End Game”

“Big reputation, big reputation.”

I’ll never get that phrase out of my head, and I’m not mad about it. Everything about this song befuddles me in the best way possible.

Why is Future collaborating with Taylor? Why does it work? Is Ed Sheeran’s verse acceptable or awful?

It’s these unanswerable questions that make “End Game” awesome.

No. 77: “Enchanted”

Oh boy. The Swifites are NOT gonna like this one.

I want you to ask yourself a question: Does “Enchanted” need to be five minutes and 51 seconds long? My answer is a resounding no.

It’s a good ballad, don’t get me wrong. However, I enjoy many parts of Speak Now more than the ninth track. I simply don’t think this is A+ Taylor Swift like others do.

No. 76: “peace”

“peace” is a beautiful song, but it’s also very slow. Lyrically, it’s excellent.

Even still, all of folklore is excellent. I had to make hard choices with this list, hence this placement.

No. 75: “the lakes”

“the lakes” brings this classic sound I really enjoy. It sounds like it should be playing out of one of these bad boys:

Another example of folklore’s excellence.

No. 74: “Welcome To New York”

Are you truly a music superstar until you’ve made a song about New York? Taylor knew what had to be done on 1989’s energetic opener.

No. 73: “Fearless”

No. 72: “I Almost Do”

No. 71: “When Emma Falls In Love”

No. 70: “Mine”

No. 69: “I Can See You”

These previous five songs are distinct, yet also similar in quality.

“When Emma Falls In Love” and “I Can See You” are two recent additions as part of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), providing the highlights of the release’s vault tracks.

“I Almost Do” is the epitome of keeping things simple — a great addition to Red. Finally, “Fearless” and “Mine” bat leadoff on their given albums, thus setting the table on two early Swift projects.

No. 68: “Gorgeous”

“Gorgeous” features outstanding songwriting… when it does. The other sections of the song see Swift, by design, being a bit too much of a cornball for my taste.

Therefore, this Reputation track slots toward the middle of my list.

No. 67: “Better Man”

While it’s only the second best song called “Better Man” out there, Swift’s take on the title is still impactful. Underscored by contrastingly peaceful instrumentation, this song is another impressive, deeply personal addition to Red (Taylor’s Version).

No. 66: “New Year’s Day”

I overlooked “New Year’s Day” until Aaron Rodgers name dropped it as one of his favorite T-Swift songs. I then, of course, revisited it, and I now understand the gravitas it holds.

As an outro track, it’s the perfect connector between Reputation and Lover. Those albums are tonal opposites, yet she sticks the landing when tying them together. Bravo.

No. 65: “Last Kiss”

I wouldn’t describe “Last Kiss” as a Joe Tuman type song. But man, it’s masterfully crushing.

The piano keys at the beginning. The delivery of each line. It’s a crucial part of Speak Now, but also not a song I listen to outside the context of that album.

No. 64: “Don’t Blame Me”

No. 63: “willow”

No. 62: “ivy”

No. 61: “Girl At Home”

No. 60: “This Love”

This group is all over the place, so just roll with it. Two underrated evermore features, the booming “Don’t Blame Me” and a song I randomly really enjoy in “Girl At Home” make up these ranks.

Most notably, “This Love” serves as a tangible contrast to the pop jam-infused 1989 lineup, which therefore helps it stand out.

No. 59: “mad woman”

No. 58: “hoax”

folklore gonna folklore, am I right?

“hoax” sounds more like a poem than a song, and that’s a compliment.

“mad woman” has been interpreted by some Swifies as a declaration of war on Scooter Braun, and if that’s the case…holy cow. I’d have surrendered immediately.

No. 57: “Message In A Bottle”

The vault tracks off Red (Taylor’s Version) push the project to new heights because they all tap into something different.

“Message In A Bottle” has a certain undeniable shine to it, and I can’t help but appreciate that.

No. 56: “‘tis the damn season”

As a college student, I love coming home for the holidays and seeing my family and hometown friends.

But returning home isn’t so simple for everyone, and Swift captures this here.

No. 55: “You All Over Me”

The beauty of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is hearing a 31 year old’s take on songs she penned at 18.

Though not included on the original release, “You All Over Me” still showcases this blend of eras. The emotions of a teenage Swift, mixed with her matured vocals, results in standouts like this.

No. 54: “Cornelia Street”

Lover doesn’t have a boatload of songs on this list, but the ones that made it are here for a reason.

At its best, Lover features some of Taylor’s best work, and “Cornelia Street” fits the bill. It’s a shame how much sadder a tune it has become in recent months.

No. 53: “Come In With The Rain”

I could go back to when I wasn’t a Taylor Swift fan…but I don’t wanna go there anymore.

Especially when songs this great can’t even crack the top 50. She has one of the deepest discographies I’ve ever seen.

Some real 2017 Toronto Raptors type stuff, but like 100 times better.

No. 52: “Breathe”

No. 51: “Wildest Dreams”

No. 50: “long story short”

No. 49: “New Romantics”

When I think 2014 pop music, I think 1989. Both “Wildest Dreams” and “New Romantics” are permanently etched in my head and likely planted the seeds for my newfound Swift fandom.

I believe “Breathe” is extremely underrated, and “long story short” is an uncharacteristically upbeat evermore addition. Impressive grouping here.

No. 48: “The Man”

Once more, Lover at its best is brilliant. Sure, the album carries a lot of fluff, but “The Man” isn’t fluff. It’s the polar opposite of fluff, actually.

Greta Gerwig should be embarrassed she didn’t include it in “Barbie.”

No. 47: “Paper Rings”

Phoebe Cykosky once said of Lover that “it’s like Taylor is throwing a pink balloon at us.”

No track displays that vibe more than “Paper Rings.”

No. 46: “Picture To Burn”

State the obvious: “Picture To Burn” is super fun. Very karaoke-friendly, I’d imagine.

It proves how if she had wanted to solely pursue a country career, she still would’ve been a star.

No. 45: “Better Than Revenge”

Taylor shook up the bottle that was Speak Now by recording “Better Than Revenge.”

It flows well and keeps going relentlessly. It’s a delight.

No. 44: “Everything Has Changed”

Sonically, this is such an enjoyable listen from the delivery to the choice of instruments in the background. It all seems so deliberate, allowing “Everything Has Changed” to be another vital piece of Red’s puzzle.

No. 43: “Forever & Always”

A sleeper hit off Fearless, often overshadowed by in-album competition, “Forever & Always” functions as both an upbeat track and a slower ballad.

I personally prefer the faster version over the piano version, but both editions are top notch.

No. 42: “Mr. Perfectly Fine”

You know the meme of Gunna where his pen is on fire? Yeah, this song is Swift’s version of that.

No. 41: “Tell Me Why”

Playing that banjo was one of Swift's greatest career choices.

This song is a blast, and I’ll almost always let it play should the shuffle bless me with it.

No. 40: “Speak Now”

The one where Taylor Swift crashes a wedding.

No. 39: “it’s time to go”

No. 38: “my tears ricochet”

No. 37: “invisible string”

These three selections from Taylor’s pandemic masterclass are magnificently written and produced. Also, “invisible string” sounds like Minecraft music.

No. 36: “Treacherous”

The way “Treacherous” builds is magical. Don’t let Taylor Swift near a recording booth, she is a fire hazard.

No. 35: “I Knew You Were Trouble”

The EDM-influenced production of “I Knew You Were Trouble” was certainly unexpected at the time of Red’s release.

The gamble paid off, thus producing the album’s largest hit.

No. 34: “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

I have certain reservations about Reputation’s place in Swift’s catalog, though that’s a conversation for another time.

In any case, I think whatever tonal goal she had with the album is most clearly illustrated by this glorious piece of art.

No. 33: “the last great american dynasty”

One of my favorite high school classes was APUSH, and if there’s any song that reminds me of that class, it’s this one. The mere mention of Standard Oil sent me into a tailspin.

On a serious note, the way she walks you through the history before the reveal at the end is so cool to me. I can’t say enough good things about folklore.

No. 32: “Babe”

“What about your promises, promises?”

The catchiness of this line alone got “Babe” onto this list, but its overall excellence catapults it into the upper third of these rankings.

No. 31: “dorothea”

Brilliance. I really love this song. It sounds like someone asked Taylor to write a song for a Broadway play.

It creates a sense of nostalgia I can’t even really explain. All I know is I could listen to those piano keys all day long.

No. 30: “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

There are certain experiences you can’t ever leave behind, try as you may. By revisiting her relationship with John Mayer over a decade later, Swift captures this feeling completely.

On an album that seemingly has no idea what it wants to be, “Would’ve, Could’ve Should’ve” stands out as a clear exception to the rule on Midnights.

No. 29: “Our Song”

No. 28: “Love Story”

Two early classics, “Our Song” and “Love Story” aren’t my favorites. I’m almost never in the mood to listen.

But when they slip through the cracks and continue playing, I realize why they’re such staunch hits. This combo helped propel Swift to superstardom and that cannot be ignored.

No. 27: “Style”

Much like the romance described in its contents, “Style” never goes out of style.

It’s always been my favorite 1989 track dating back to when I’d randomly hear it on the radio in middle school.

There’s a flair and charm to it that underlines 1989’s tone. This is what a hit looks like.

No. 26: “tolerate it”

The best way to describe “tolerate it” is methodical. Swift’s writing is sharp as a tack, and quite emotional as well. A clear standout addition to evermore.

Now, this isn’t the end of the list. But the Top 25 songs are so great, they require their own separate column.

Now, you might not celebrate this revelation…but you’ll tolerate it.

Stay tuned.

