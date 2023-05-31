Gracie's 20-song playlist to describe her 'Life of Now' | Column

Music has always been a major part of my life.

I’ve played the piano for over 10 years, continuously attempted to learn (and failed to learn) the kalimba and will forever belt from my pipes during karaoke.

“Making” music is something I enjoy, but I also love collecting songs and making playlists — it's a coping mechanism.

Being home, I’ve had the time to unwind, relax and listen to lots of music with people I usually don’t get to.

Many of you know that my go-to song is “Love Sosa” by Chief Keef, or “Stir Fry” by Migos, but during the summer, house, country and garage music dominate my playlists.

On summer nights — and days, I like to spend time with my friends and family, and music always sets the tone.

Although house music is becoming increasingly popular now, it’s a genre of music that I’ve loved for a while.

Garage is a bit newer to me, and it’s very similar to house. Garage is more popular in London, and in my opinion, it has a ‘raw-er' feeling to it. The smaller garage artists and their creations are out of this world.

I compiled a short playlist of the songs I’ve been bumping to lately called “set list: Life of Now,” and it features some of my favorite, newest and most replayed beats. So, let's take a little walk through some of my favorite songs on the playlist.

1. “Hypnotic” by Suite 52

Hypnotic was created by a duo of Jumbos, Tuft’s students. I was first introduced to it by a friend of mine who is also a Jumbo, and then by the Spotify algorithm.

Boy, am I glad I was hit with it twice — the vibes man, the vibes.

I loved house before it was the wave, and Suite 52 knows how to do it. I also love that the duo knows how to have fun with the live spins.

Artists who stick to what's already been done are boring, but Sean and Malcolm do an impeccable job slicing and dicing. Roll Bo’s.

2. “Smooth Operator” by Sade

What can an F1 fan like myself say? It’s iconic, just like yelling Pierre GASLY if you’re Daniel Ricciardo.

This is a smooth, suave and “makes your bones feel groovy” song. While listening, you can’t help but picture yourself dancing around in Monaco on your mega yacht as Carlos Sainz Jr., Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc zoom by.

3. “Living in a Haze” by Milky Chance

“It's got the dance in it” - Bryce.

Just listen to it.

4. “Relax My Eyes” by ANOTR and Abel Balder

Another house beat, this groovy collection of vibes makes you feel like a cool, maraca shaking vibe generator.

Throw on a pair of shades, go for a walk and just vibe, my friends.

5. “Sheep” by Mt. Joy

The first time I listened to this was before the Johns Hopkins and Penn State lacrosse game back during the spring semester — where Kevin Winkoff and his step down shot sealed the team’s victory. After that, I only listened to this song for the next four days.

There's a feeling of friendly comfort that comes from this song, which can only be felt by giving it a listen.

6. “Highest Building” by Flume ft. Oklou

Originally discovered by the algorithm, this song sounds like it would be in an EA Sports FIFA game.

It sounds very familiar to the songs I would listen to in highschool before my track or cross country races. This song tickles a part of your brain that can make your whole mentality change.

P.S. This song was also featured on one of Daniel Ricciardo’s 3x3 Instagram stories, so it’s literally “Honey Badger Approved” also known as “Go listen to it now.”

7. “Wicked” by Mansionz ft. G-Eazy

This song is like when you finally get rid of that annoying sock wrinkle that’s been plaguing your foot.

With a good beat, some good lyrics and a catchy chorus, your ears will be happy.

8. “Your Mum Loves Garage” by Kurupt FM

Bryce introduced me to this song and at first I thought it was a joke, but then it wasn’t.

I now listen to this song at least five times a day, and I bop my head all five times.

9. “Analie” by Stolen Gin

Stolen Gin is a small band from New York City, which brings together five college friends and their love for energetic improvising on rooftops and at venues.

With a funky step, and a neon swirl feel, “Analie” is the song that you hear when walking into the cool bar in town.

10. “Beat Goes On (Rhythm to the Brain)” by Campbell

A very similar vibe to “Living in a Haze,” this song definitely “got that dance in it.”

Again, the Spotify algorithm pulled through and blessed me with this ball of sound waves. I’ll forever be grateful for it.

11. “LVL1 FVN!” by Vazer

Like the first line said, “Girls just wanna have fun.”

This is a very quick and up-tempo song. My cochlear nerve does the macarena to this song, which I imagine could easily replace my Orangetheory Fitness classes.

12. “I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)” by Lykke Li

Definitely a song you’ve heard before. This remix puts a twist on the classic by the amazing and culturally significant Lykke Li.

I also recommend the Tyler the Creator remix of this song as well because who doesn’t love some TTC.

13. “Out the Fire (At the Hotel) - Radio Edit” by Franky Rizardo and Ros T ft. Eunice Collins

Definitely a top three house song of the summer so far.

I love the vintage-y feeling that rushes over me when I hear this. All I can think about when I listen to this song is summer, summer and summer.

14. “Restless Bones” by Disco Lines

To me, this song would be a fun one to live spin.

The pockets and tempos of the beat make it easy to buddy up with other songs, and the groovy gittines of the song is contagious.

15. “Running Away - Vocal Remix” by VANO 3000, BADBADNOTGOOD and Samuel T. Herring

This song plays with the iconic Adult Swim music and is one of my favorite summer beats so far.

The nostalgia that comes with hearing those opening seconds reminds you of the easier days, and the laughs that came with them.

16. “Afraid To Feel” by LF System

This song was originally sent to me by a friend who does mixes and DJ events at his college — it was immediately added to my favorite songs.

The speed and techno of the track gives me energy and fuels me during my long distance runs, room cleaning and sunbathing.

17. “Baby again..” by Fred again.., Skrillex and Four Tet

When I tell you I cried after this song came out — that was a time to be alive.

Two musical geniuses: Fred again.. and Skrillex, do it…Well, again.

Visiting a Boiler Room is on my bucket list, and when I finally get there, I hope to get to hear some spins like this.

18. “Dinner Time” by Stand High Patrol

This tune can be found on my “Dinnertime verses” playlist. The velvety feel that comes with this just makes you want to have a nice dinner with friends.

Spread out a tablecloth — or don't — set the utensils, grab something to grub on and tell some stories.

19. “care 4” by Banditt and Sempra

One day, I found this song on the “UK Garage” playlist on Spotify and rocked with it.

The home-studio feel that is eluded makes you feel like you’re home in yourself. Carefree, light and a good beat, this song is complex, yet satisfies all those simple little needs.

20. “Be Real” by Kolter

Ending on a more recent discovery, this track is *chef’s kiss.*

Listening to the song feels like you’re swimming around in a room full of neon-colored plastic balls.

The first time I heard it, I was driving down the coast and felt myself tapping the steering wheel and bobbing my head back-and-forth. Unconscious bops means instant 10/10.

These are just the first 20 songs of the fruit salad playlist that I rock with. My taste in music is everywhere. You can find the playlist here, and if you have any song recommendations, send them my way.

