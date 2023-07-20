EDITORIAL | The Daily Collegian Board of Editors shares its thoughts on social media following Threads creation

Over the last 20 years, social media has exponentially integrated itself into our lives — bridging connections and allowing access to unlimited information at our fingertips.

On July 5, a new social media platform joined the social media circle. This platform, Threads, coupled many familiar social media formulas together and added a new platform for people to add to their social media rotations.

Following the creation of Threads, The Daily Collegian Board of Editors shared its thoughts on social media, its expansion and its progressive integration into many lives.

Nick Stonesifer, Editor-in-Chief

I have a weird relationship with social media. Because although I want to remove it from my phone and have nothing to do with it, I need it for what I do at the Collegian. But having so many different platforms to worry about is not something I want to do. A few years ago I barely had any social media apps on my phone and it was a great time. Now, I would like to return to that feeling but understand it’ll be some time before that happens.

Olivia Estright, Managing Editor

Despite the criticism and backlash social media faces, I will always stand by the fact that the pros outweigh the cons. Our society loves focusing on the negatives of every minute aspect of life, and social media often stands at the forefront. Yet people fail to recognize the good it creates for so many groups of people — easy advertising for mom and pop businesses, sharing ideas and education with millions of users at the click of a button, connecting with family members, discovering new hobbies and so much more. Yes, social media is addicting, but it’ll never go away. Until we become utterly brainwashed and enter a direct reflection of a Big Brother society, I’m all for the increase and improvement of social media platforms.

Sophia Montanye, Digital Managing Editor

As the latest media dissemination platforms, social media is currently seeing the same big boom we saw with radio and television. However, I think it’s more daunting now than before to see this expansion as social media is much more personal that radio and TV ever were. It can be overwhelming to have to intake and contribute information to these platforms so regularly; if we don't give ourselves a break it can be all consuming. Threads is just the latest example of the explosion of platforms we've seen over the past few years. I don't think it's anything revolutionary, but rather another platform to make us realize what our lives now look like in the age of digital first.

Maddie Seelig, News Editor

I know I am getting older when a new social media platform comes out and I have no interest in getting it or trying to learn how to use it. Although social media has made a lasting impact on every aspect of our lives — from the economy, the workforce and social interactions — people could spend hours debating the pros and cons of social media, yet I have found that you get to a point in your life where it doesn’t have much meaning anymore. For me, I once thought I couldn’t survive without social media, and now I couldn’t care less. As generations come, so will new social media platforms, although I likely won’t be their next subscriber.

Mercedes Hamilton, News Editor

I think it's pretty cool that there's a variety of platforms because they can all be used for different purposes and attract different audiences. Some are a little more social than others like Facebook in comparison to Pinterest. Some are geared more visually like Instagram, while some are more focused on words like Twitter. Some apps adopt features popularized by other apps like Facebook adding 24-hour story posts like Snapchat, or like the creation of Threads which is similar to Twitter. This can sometimes make people switch platforms, but some will always stay behind. This is a great thing because it creates more spaces for people to share their ideas, find inspiration and connect with others.

Avery Hill, Sports Editor

I think it’s good that we have a variety of platforms. Each platform serves its purpose and when used effectively, it can produce positive results. As for Threads specifically, I love that it links a person’s Instagram account, as I don’t follow people on both Twitter and Instagram. It’s certainly allowed for some fun to be had with the app and it’s a great idea. While there are some tweaks that are needed, those will come with time and Threads is definitely useful with the current state of Twitter.

Seth Engle, Football Editor

I think that we’re currently in the process of shifting our social media landscape. I honestly don’t see Threads jumping Twitter, but it does signal more competitors jumping into the scene. The first thing I thought when I saw Twitter introduce rate limiting was that maybe social platforms could start to charge people via subscriptions to use their apps. If every platform decided to charge a small fee like Netflix does, I think people would still pay it despite initial pushback

Jackson Ranger, Photo Editor

While some may have been excited by the idea of Threads as an alternative to Twitter, I felt more annoyed that there was yet another social media platform I would have to manage. I think that the pervasiveness of social media has started to become more and more tedious over recent years as I have to micromanage my image on the internet. A couple years ago, I could get away with only caring about my LinkedIn and a personal portfolio for my career. But now, I have to maintain those as well as Instagram, Twitter and now Threads. I think many of the social media platforms we have need to be stripped back or consolidated because the current social media landscape feels very tedious to traverse.

Alex Osman, Multimedia Editor

I don’t think Threads has legs, since I don’t see it providing something feature-wise that Twitter doesn’t have. I think Twitter has been horribly mismanaged by Elon Musk, especially with how the platform now has far fewer regulations for hate speech and is overrun with bots, but that’s not enough for most people to move to Threads. From what I’ve seen of Threads, it’s mostly companies and large accounts, and the lack of a dedicated “following” tab really hurts the platform. Pushing algorithmically generated content mixed in with a person’s regular feed creates a bad experience for those who just want to see their network. And with Meta’s terrible track record of promoting hate speech and negative content — especially on Facebook — it’s likely Threads becomes riddled with hate speech and political extremism.

Olivia Woodring, Opinion Editor

Social media has crept into the core of our social hubs nowadays, which makes it that much more difficult to quit the apps if desired. Threads made its entrance at a very strategic time, although the app has become one more ball to juggle in the social media circle. It can be difficult to completely leave one social media platform even if you’re attempting to “replace” it with another — there is always a fear that you will be missing out on something. Challenging myself to narrow down my circle of social apps has drastically improved my mindset and stabilized balance in my daily routine. Social media is wonderful for sharing memories and connecting in ways we would not have been able to otherwise. Although knowing when to live in the moment, create those memories in person and power off of the social media platforms for a bit can be a beneficial practice.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.