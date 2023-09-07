EDITORIAL: Students must take care of themselves amid semester stressors

With the fall semester at a sprint, classes are picking up pace and setting a stressful stage for students, with new tasks and hurdles on the horizon.

As both academic and leisure plans populate schedules, students find themselves trapped in a burnout loop — feeling stretched thin in several aspects of life — with no cure in sight.

Academic assignments, employment, extracurricular engagement, career search and portfolio prepping are only a few of the many tasks students feel expected to juggle during a given semester — and this doesn’t account for socialization or well-being.

Mental health easily loses priority in students’ lives as they may feel pressure to be perfect and succeed in all of their academic endeavors.

As students continue through the fall semester, they can learn to alter their approaches, break the loop and flourish through several practices.

According to Penn State Student Affairs, the foundation of flourishing is built on four basics: sleep, food, socialization and exercise.

Setting aside scheduled time for all of these practices is essential for student wellness.

While making time for these practices, students must balance their schedules between both academic work and leisure time — two activities that can easily blur together.

Setting boundaries will help separate work and play, especially during times when students feel pressured to put in long hours for work.

These boundaries could include designated spots for work and relaxation time to mitigate both stress and distractions.

It’s also important for students to treat themselves with grace when approaching tasks — whether they be day-to-day or long-term goals.

Connecting with others and tapping into support systems is vital for student well-being.

So often, students feel the need to isolate and hide their feelings, even if they aren’t aware they are doing so.

Seeking out people who uplift each other will create a cohort of friends on the same wavelength.

Peers should prioritize communication and checking in with friends, as well as surrounding themselves with people that have their best interests at heart.

Individuals’ must bond and support one another through times of stress — as nobody is ever alone in their feelings. They shouldn’t feel the need to hide them in separate silos.

Student’s shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help, as many of their peers may be experiencing similar feelings.

While students are navigating classes, it's important they buckle down on schoolwork and put forth their best effort — but they shouldn't feel the need to stretch themselves thin to be perfect.

Students must practice gratitude amid piling pressures and keep stock of what they can and can’t control when facing tense situations.

Students should focus on progress over perfection.

