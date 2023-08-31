EDITORIAL | State College eminent domain reversal emboldens community voices, advocacy

The foundation of a strong, evolving community is supported by multiple components, and its constituents are at the core of driving change and culture.

This was made evident in State College, when a sudden eminent domain decision from the State College Borough Council was met with community blowback. The volume of voices proved powerful enough to reverse the council’s decision — ultimately demonstrating the impact activism can have on local government.

The initial eminent domain decision, which would allow the council to acquire private property for public use, was approved to pursue the construction of an updated Pugh Street parking garage. While this plan proposed local infrastructure advancements, it blindsided The Brewery, Canyon Pizza and the Music Mart, leaving them in the dark.

Despite securing the property decades prior, the owners of these institutions were notified of the eminent domain decision only hours before it took center stage at the Aug. 7 council meeting. The council’s decision offered little opportunity for consensus and lacked community control — or so it seemed.

After the decision, community members didn’t hesitate to voice their concerns and advocate for the local businesses during the council’s prolonged public comment period.

This initial outcry shed light on the disconnect between the council and the constituents it serves.

While the council discussed the importance of mutual settlement following the decision, and personally apologized to businesses' owners, it still proceeded to move forward with the eminent domain ruling, which seemed shallow.

With infrastructure booming and national chains pushing in, it appeared as if the council didn’t think removing the small Beaver Avenue businesses would garner reactions — although the size and uniqueness of the institutions is what made them so loved in the first place.

It’s these locally-owned businesses that diversify the community culture and hold meaningful memories for multiple generations.

The council’s attempt to proceed and avoid pushback on the decision only drew more attention to the vote — provoking protests that burst beyond the borough.

Locals, students and alumni protested on social media, shared stories of nostalgia and compiled a 5,000-signature petition to repeal the decision — a goal, which ultimately reached fruition.

While the decision’s reversal was a win for locals, the advocacy shouldn’t stop here.

Change is both inevitable and important in any community. With advancements and evolution coming in waves, State College residents must continue to use their voices to advocate for small businesses that enrich the community.

The university and State College culture go hand-in-hand, sharing history and bringing together a diverse body of community members.

As national chains push into downtown State College, it's important to preserve pieces of the town that add to the community's culture and can be passed between generations.

The community’s commentary, which resulted in active change and saved local businesses, is something that both locals and Penn State students can apply to future plans as the town evolves alongside them.

When a community bands together and speaks up, it can move the needle and accomplish more than it initially thought.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.