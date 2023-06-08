EDITORIAL | State College boosts persistent Pride, support for surrounding community

Since 2021, State College has sported an added splash of color during June — brightening blacktops with colorful chalk and gathering community members for a month-long celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride.

Offering a diverse agenda of Pride month events, State College welcomes participants of all backgrounds to learn about, and boost support for, the LGBTQ+ community — demonstrating the importance of visible and public pride.

While Penn State has defined its own campus Pride month in April, the downtown and surrounding community does not slow down for the national celebration.

Seeing the Borough of State College, a smaller scale community, encourage Pride celebrations is only a small step to normalizing Pride in communities across the world.

This year, State College Pride events include a festival, parade, Shabbat service, bicycle race scavenger hunt and a 21+ pub party, among others hosted by Centre LGBTQA Support Network, the State College Borough and the Downtown State College Improvement District.

These varying Pride events focus on the importance of appealing to, and targeting, the diverse demographics that make up the surrounding community.

State College does an exceptional job at addressing the community as a whole, while also highlighting the individual aspects of Pride.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network also provides a plethora of resources for the LGBTQ+ community including mental health resources and support groups.

One event it will host is the “Pride Community Art Project,” which allows local businesses, organizations and community members to decorate their own small piece of art of a that will later be added to a larger, collective display — a “community quilt.”

Many events highlight the importance of individual, artistic expression and storytelling. Everyone has a unique story, and State College’s Pride month events open a space for everyone to share a piece of themselves in collective celebration.

The borough also works to support the LGBTQ+ community emotionally, financially and informationally.

Since 2017, State College’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee, which includes members from several support organizations, has worked closely with the Borough Council to “enhance” community life for the surrounding LGBTQ+ community.

Meeting quarterly, the committee produces an annual report of accomplishments for the LGBTQ+ community and proposes recommendations for improvement.

One distinct change that came from the committee was an increase in Municipal Equality Index — which was supported by the development of more gender-neutral bathrooms, passing an ordinance which banned conversion therapy for minors and guaranteeing all domestic partners of borough employees receive health and work benefits.

State College’s varying support of the LGBTQ+ community isn’t isolated to the month of June.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network website displays a calendar of events and group sessions each month throughout the year as well as its Pride month events.

Downtown, Webster’s Bookstore Cafe hosts “Friday Night Live” — a year-round event that provides an “LGBTQA affirming space” where community members can share their talents and spend time with others.

Through its persistent celebrations and LGBTQ+ support, State College has exemplified the value of normalizing Pride — mitigating the notion that Pride is simply a marketable effort.

This consistent exposure to and encouragement of Pride opens more conversation among community members and matures a more mainstream perception of Pride.

