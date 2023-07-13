EDITORIAL | Pennsylvania state funding block emphasizes Penn State’s lack of transparency

On July 6, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives blocked a state funding bill for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities: Penn State, Pittsburgh, Temple and Lincoln.

The bill would have provided a general fund of $642,206,000 to the universities for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Penn State said it was “disappointed” with the House vote, and added the state funding “directly supports Penn State’s discounted in-state tuition rate, which thousands of Pennsylvania students and their families rely on each year,” according to a report from the Centre Daily Times. A university spokesperson, however, refused to respond to a question regarding the impact of the bill block on secure tuition.

Inadequate responses like this, especially related to financial decisions and the uncertainty ahead, have become a common occurrence at Penn State.

Since Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s tenure began, the university has wrestled with two problems: balancing the budget and transparency. Addressing both of these issues, and solving them simultaneously, has been a struggle for the university.

Following the recent House vote, a new battle with the budget has placed Penn State in a tight spot. But at the end of the day, the brunt of the blow will be felt by Penn State students and families who pay tuition and Pennsylvania taxes.

With lawmakers unable to get the necessary votes and the Pennsylvania state budget unclear, this makes the Board of Trustees' meeting on July 20 more important than it already was.

The Board of Trustees is set to approve the university's budget for the next two fiscal years. But without that state funding, things get complicated.

The goal of state funding, which is determined on a yearly basis, serves to provide in-state students with discounted tuition costs compared to out-of-state students. Without it, more tuition hikes are likely around the corner.

Despite receiving millions in funding, Temple, Penn State and Pitt continued to raise their tuition each year — and all three are among colleges with the most expensive in-state tuition.

State law requires the appropriations only be used for “costs directly related to the provision of instruction for graduate and undergraduate students and costs incurred in providing student-related services and community outreach services.”

This year, Penn State and Pitt both failed to present detailed reports outlining how they would use their funding requests, according to a report from Spotlight PA. Penn State only offered a brief note that the money would go toward deferred maintenance on buildings, student aid and employee pay — but added no specifics.

This disregard for transparency is one of the core reasons why the House voted to block funding in the first place.

While the four universities are exempt from releasing records beyond basic financial information, corners are still being cut.

Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Warner said it’s “tough to support” the hefty funds the universities ask for when there is no “openness and transparency in how the money is spent.”

On the surface, the state funding block presents a new hurdle for the university to overcome. However, the university could use this hurdle as a scapegoat — reworking its reasoning behind upcoming budget decisions and placing blame on the state when releasing information to the community.

The Penn State community has seen consistent cuts in aspects of the budget — decisions which were delivered with no detailed explanation.

Penn State is heading in the wrong direction, and funding it could have otherwise received will now be withheld because of its inability to be transparent and open with the community.

Although the true tribulations following the vote will trickle down to the students — leaving them in the dark and digging themselves into a deeper hole of debt with little sympathy or action from administrators.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.