EDITORIAL | Penn State tuition increase uncovers internal imbalance, raises community concerns

Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved a two-year fiscal plan that presented a series of tuition and fee increases for students at its meeting on Friday.

With the university’s track record of hiking tuition, the act was anticipated by community members. Although the way Penn State distributed the increases present a series of deeper concerns on how the university is balancing its resources and communicating to the public.

A 2% tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students, and a 4% increase for out-of-state students, was announced for University Park’s campus. Room and board rates will also be taking a considerable climb over the next two academic years.

For Penn State’s 19 commonwealth campuses, it’s a different story. No tuition raises for in-state undergraduates and a 1% increase for out-of-state undergraduates.

In its announcement to the community, Penn State claimed the following budget approvals would “improve the strategic allocation of University resources” and “control costs in support of access and affordability.”

But after further analysis of the allocation of funds and listed tuition changes, the university’s actions don’t feel reflective of its proposed intentions.

Upcharging University Park students could boil down to the difference in enrollment rates compared to the commonwealth campuses, but this is where the root of the problem seems to reside.

Alumni-elected trustee Ted Brown, who opposed the tuition plan, said Penn State wouldn’t need to increase tuition for in-state students in general if 1,000 of the 10,000 empty seats at commonwealth campuses were filled.

Since 2010, branch campus enrollment has seen consistent drops — with an average of 30% decline across all of the campuses, according to a report from Trib Live. University Park enrollment, on the other hand, has remained relatively steady.

An enrollment imbalance across campuses has become a concern for the university. And its answer — hurdling tuition hikes at University Park when it says affordability is a priority — comes off as disingenuous.

Students have previously expressed frustration with room and board rates increasing without further explanation from the university.

Whether this effect is intentional or not, the university’s plan is not very “strategic.”

The approved tuition increases will also target specific groups of students.

Engineering and business students, as well as those taking over 19 credits, are subject to additional tuition charges — an approval which students felt was unjust.

Penn State said this decision would “help the University to meet rising costs and make necessary investments in order to continue providing world-class programs in business and engineering.”

This statement does not couple well with the recent budget cuts and layoffs the College of Engineering was confirmed to be facing in June, according to a report from The Centre Daily Times.

The university is sending mixed signals — draining money but also demanding it.

While Penn State strives to balance its budget by 2025, it’s failing to support its words with actions. There continues to be a disconnect between the board and the body it serves — and the fact this trend has become expected is disappointing.

While the community doesn’t run the university, it deserves to know how it’s run.

