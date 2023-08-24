EDITORIAL | Penn State must streamline move-in system, prepare for construction

Each year, when summer comes to a close, students swarm into State College to settle into their new homes and prepare for the semester ahead.

This crucial transition period notoriously occurs on a tight timeline. This year, construction projects mixed with a sinkhole near one of the university’s parking lots conflicted with move-in schedules and shed light on the previously poor arrival system.

Penn State’s move-in weekend spans a few days right before classes begin, and presents primary stressors in parking and traffic control, as thousands of students and families converge on campus.

In an attempt to control the chaos, Penn State provides on-campus students with one temporary parking permit and a single 20-minute trip to unload their belongings upon arrival.

Throughout Penn State’s arrival weekend there is a consistent time crunch that’s exacerbated by a lack of resources and road space.

In addition to the usual move-in traffic, local construction projects created more obstacles — resulting in rerouted roads and congestion.

On top of these roadway delays and one-lane detours, the Eisenhower Parking Deck was closed the entirety of move-in weekend due to a sudden sinkhole.

While the sinkhole was an unavoidable circumstance, it exposed the cracks in the current traffic control system — making the previous concerns more glaring.

With limited parking, one-way roads and small streets, the current campus and local infrastructure doesn’t provide much maneuvering for mass amounts of students and faculty on the road. Additionally, this paves way for safety risks to drivers, bikers and pedestrians in the local community.

State College simply doesn’t have the capacity to support a flood of incoming students and families within the same 72 hours. Aside from move-in, home football weekends have faced similar situations.

While the campus and PennDOT projects propose benefits to the area — such as improvements to the sidewalks, pavement and drainage — their timelines trigger traffic jams, and will continue to push into Penn State’s populous weekends.

As current construction projects aim to cure these challenges, Penn State should extend its move-in systems and prepare for future conflicts before projects are completed.

Currently, students who want to move in early can be charged up to $90 in fees. Given this, many students have to brave the borough’s chaos and traffic backups during move-in weekend.

Stretching out arrival week and organizing larger time chunks for dropoff will not only control traffic, but also be less stress on the students moving in — both on and off campus. It would also alleviate some pressure on local residents and businesses.

An increase in move-in resources such as traffic security, transportation carts and free early arrivals, will also help streamline the process — making it smooth rather than stressful.

Knowing future projects — like the Calder Way project and future campus construction — may conflict with move-in time, Penn State should work to alter its arrival system to better control the influx of students.

