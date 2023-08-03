EDITORIAL | Penn State must rework housing system following increased room rates, influx of students

Year after year, Penn State nurtures its network by welcoming a new wave of undergraduate students to University Park’s campus.

With a new population pushing in, Penn State should be prepared by implementing a seamless housing system that supports, rather than stresses, students.

Penn State’s current housing system is scattered both presentationally and physically with five, remotely different residential zones.

For upperclassmen, housing is the luck of the draw. First-year students are guaranteed some form of housing, although it can present an unsatisfactory surprise.

While students can submit their top housing preferences upon acceptance, Penn State cautions that housing is assigned on a “random basis” and “students may not be assigned to a room that is based on indicated housing preferences.”

This presents a power placebo, leading students to feel as if they have a say in their housing selection when at the end of the day, the decision is Penn State's to make.

This year’s random housing assignments didn’t start until July 18 — giving students less than a month to determine their specific dorm needs or navigate the Room Exchange eBoard.

Each residential zone — which presents different layouts, accommodations and occupancy — is located within a different quadrant of Penn State’s more than 7,000 acre campus. While some first-year students are clustered together in zones like East Halls, others are located on complete opposite ends of campus, surrounded by mostly upperclassmen.

East Halls has 13 renovated buildings, whereas other popular halls for first-year students — such as Pollock and West — primarily house buildings that haven’t been renovated in several decades, with some renovations planned for Pollock.

Aside from renovations, the East Halls experience has become a marketing strategy — assisting Penn State in attracting more first-years.

East Halls hosts group activities, food trucks and outdoor movies. It’s also a stroll from many Penn State Athletics facilities and Beaver Stadium.

Although with East’s upcharged dorms and limited occupancy, the dorm experience seems like a lure, as only a portion of lucky freshmen get to experience.

This situation has created a sense of separation between students.

With about a $500 difference between most unrenovated and renovated doubles, the general population of first-year students should be receiving more equal experiences.

On top of this, room and board rates are not looking promising — as they are proposed to increase despite slow renovations. If Penn State wants to push prices, it should rework its housing system to be more holistic and inclusive.

When Penn State comes forward with a message that there’s “simply not enough space to accommodate every student” in specific dorms, the university should be reviewing its numbers and reevaluating acceptance rates.

The current renovations and space expansions are not up to speed with the sheer influx of students coming in each year, as some residential hall common spaces have also been converted into supplemental housing as a final resort.

If renovations will only come in batches and not allow for the current numbers to be served, the university needs to be focusing more of its attention on the entire housing picture.

East Halls have become a focal point for Penn State’s student experience — receiving priority in renovations and resources — which feels unfair to a majority of students who are unable to live there.

The housing dilemma has seeped into downtown State College as thousands of upperclassmen are expected to hunt for off-campus housing with pricey high-rises popping up regularly.

Penn State, which prides itself on having the largest alumni association in the world, is striving to keep its numbers high, but is physically running out of space to properly accommodate its new, let alone current, students.

Penn State must reevaluate its numbers and focus on how housing can support a diverse body of students — providing an engaging community space for everyone rather than a consistently crowded system.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.