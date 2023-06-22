EDITORIAL | Penn State must publicly address allegations of professor wrongdoing

It’s been over a week since Penn State professor Themis Matsoukas was charged for alleged lewd acts dating back to 2014. News of the crime has drawn rapid response from a multitude of national media outlets, but Penn State has yet to release an official, public statement on the issue.

Currently, the only word heard from the university has been a short statement sent to the media, communicating it’s “deeply appalled by the allegations” and that Matsoukas has been “relieved of his responsibilities and is on leave.”

Matsoukas, a professor of chemical engineering, has worked for the university since 1991, earning a collection of notable teaching awards throughout his tenure.

Although before Matsoukas won a Premier Teaching Award from the Penn State Engineering Alumni Society in 2017, court documents show his alleged acts of indecent exposure and sexual intercourse with his pet dog date back all the way to 2014.

The report on Matsoukas is sensitive and in its developing stages, but the core of the case has already been plastered on national news.

Considering Matsoukas was once a notable representative of Penn State's staff, the shocking allegations have shined a light on State College — casting a shadow on the university.

Seeing as the story is spreading and raising suspicions, it seems odd Penn State is not playing offense — jumping to defend its image while the university’s name is channeled across various headlines and media screens.

Since the alleged incidents took place off campus, at Rothrock State Forest, Penn State is by no means responsible for Matsoukas’ actions, but this doesn’t change the fact that the university’s name is still indirectly tied to the case.

Penn State is responsible for taking a firm stance, addressing the report and sending a statement, of any kind, to the community to show it cares about the incident outside of just another scandal it has to worry about.

While national outlets had no hesitation to report the news, seeing Penn State play the quiet card seems off-balance and perplexing.

The university may be trying to deal with the situation internally before making a public announcement, but the timeframe in which it's formulating a response is far too long.

This isn’t the first time the university has avoided publicly addressing wrongdoing from a professor in the community.

In September 2022, assistant professor Brandon A. Schwartz was charged for stalking a woman on several occasions.

And while these events took place on campus in the Willard Building, Penn State still fell short of addressing the crime in an official statement.

The only response from the university at the time was from a spokesperson, replying to the media’s questions.

Penn State’s lack of community response to incidents like these implies it wants to pretend the issues never happened in hopes of people just forgetting about them.

In order to prevent this, the university must publicly address the case and describe its next steps in regard to handling Matsoukas, beyond stating he’s on “leave,” as well as detailing how it will handle future issues with professors that represent the university.

When allegations or crimes occur in any community, there is a state of shock — nobody wants to be in the limelight. Although, completely avoiding a statement on any issue calls more attention to it.

Penn State is not the source of Matsoukas’ alleged actions, but it's still his employer.

Releasing a public statement, of any magnitude, is important, and Penn State must emphasize timeliness with its responses moving forward — directly informing the community of any crimes or allegations before they surface across national outlets.

And when in police interviews he allegedly admitted to committing these horrific acts to “blow off steam,” the university should have more to say than a two-sentence response.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.