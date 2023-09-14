EDITORIAL | Penn State must openly express athlete accountability within football program

Any high-profile position comes with great responsibility and influence, and student-athletes are no strangers to this.

Penn State’s football program has driven university culture and appeal throughout generations.

Looking to make a run at the 2024 CFB playoffs, the Nittany Lions are facing challenges outside of the stadium.

Recently, Penn State’s name has pulsed on news headlines across the country — with stories reporting both victories and challenges. The team’s current position in the AP poll is turning heads and casting more eyes on Penn State football.

Just days after the Nittany Lion’s season opener, linebacker Abdul Carter was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and use — an allegation the press pounced on.

Shortly after, the scrutiny was settled when James Franklin told the media the situation would be “handled and dealt with internally.”

When stacked against previous team charges, such as February's Theo Johnson assault case, the allegations against Carter are not the end of the world — although the news was still widely publicized painting both Carter and Penn State’s name in a negative tone.

Under the media’s magnifying glass, any and all of the athletes’ actions are considered newsworthy. The line between these students’ athletic performance and personal endeavors easily blurs. Big names and jersey numbers become branded to a player’s personal life.

Typically, when these atypical actions hit center stage, Penn State communications consist of internal resolution or a limited comment — statements that only fuel the pushing press.

The importance of athlete accountability is addressed in university operating guidelines, which state “corrective action” will be taken in response to any annual issues that take place among athletes.

The community has seen the outcomes of this kind of action, such as prohibited playing time or sentencing for athletes, but decisions and details are often sparse.

It becomes easy for fans to forget these players are students themselves — young adults studying, participating in extracurriculars, socializing and living a life outside of the Beaver Stadium floodlights.

These football players coexist with other undergraduates, yet their positions and power places them on an entirely different plane.

It’s on this platform that athletes are expected to act appropriately and uphold the highest standards, as their actions represent the university imprinted on their uniforms.

When student-athletes take on collegiate competition, they are committing to more than what takes place in practice hours — they agree to become role models, whether they like it or not.

Fans, families, sports spectators and students are proud of Penn State football. They want to see their university represented well, and any bad press feels disappointing.

With this, athlete accountability is crucial to educating athletes on their own actions while informing the public on how Penn State enforces its core values in its representatives.

But the fans and press play a crucial role in this, too.

It’s important for student-athletes to be treated like the developing, young adults they are. Athletes are students, after all.

Everyone makes mistakes of varying magnitudes — it’s human.

While media attention remains inevitable, Penn State must work to reinforce accountability and communicate these actions to the public — diminishing the notion that athletes escape these situations due to their prestigious placement.

The pressure is always on for these athletes. They must do their part to best showcase capability both on and off of the field.

The responsibility to carry a strong moral compass is heightened for student-athletes, as their actions represent more than themselves.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.