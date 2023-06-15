EDITORIAL | Penn State must enrich diverse student experience beyond Juneteenth, pursue promises

This year will be the first year Penn State officially celebrates Juneteenth as a university holiday — commemorating the end of slavery in the United States through a series of events and community resources.

Right away, recognizing and celebrating Juneteenth is a win for the university — but after examining what lies below the surface of Penn State’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives, it's the least the university could do.

After decades of major strikes against the university’s back-and-forth DEIB decisions, Penn State’s broken promises have been put on full display.

The cycle of constant protest and unfulfilled commitments has also reflected in the Penn State experience — leaving both students and faculty disappointed in DEIB support.

One of the first campus protests against racism was in 1968 — when about 100 Black students confronted Vice President of Student Affairs Charles L. Lewis, demanding the university hire more Black professors and implement an African culture study program, among a list of 10 requests to diversify the university culture.

During this time, only about 0.3% of the workforce at University Park were minorities.

At the turn of the century, Penn State was marked by the Village Protests — a 10-day sit-in at the HUB-Robeson Center in response to racist letters and threats that were sent to Black students across campus.

The Village Protests uncovered the university’s “Framework to Foster Diversity at Penn State” — a plan aimed at “expos[ing] students to a variety of cultures and international perspectives… eliminating disrespect and harassment” by 2003.

This was a five-year plan implemented by the university which saw no immediate impact, according to students at the time.

Over the course of decades, DEIB plans were continuously hammered out, only for progress to remain stagnant.

In recent years, protests and racial discrimination incidents continued.

The Penn State Black Caucus was subject to a “racist mass zoom-bombing” during a spring 2021 virtual involvement fair when unidentified users hijacked the event, screaming racial slurs and revealing graphic content.

Several months following the zoom-bombings, Penn State President Eric Barron announced the development of a new Center for Racial Justice — which proposed to “advance” the Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety work, as well as “be dedicated to research and scholarship around racism and racial bias.”

Things were looking promising for Penn State’s DEIB initiatives. But just two years later, those promises were pulverized when Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi announced Penn State would not pursue efforts to launch a Center for Racial Justice.

Bendapudi’s justification was that “current efforts by people who know Penn State best will be more impactful than investing in a new venture.”

And the cycle continued as the university’s Center for Racial Justice crumbled.

The search committee of the Center for Racial Justice sent a letter to Bendapudi, emphasizing their disappointment and stating that “juxtaposing the assurance that restorative and racial justice are a core concern for the university with the inability to fund a research center, as the major first step in addressing important issues is therefore all the more surprising and distressing.”

Micheal West, the department head of African American studies, also helped draft a letter of protest against the cancellation of the Center of Racial Justice, just a few months before he resigned.

The announcement of the university’s celebration of Juneteenth, in the context of consistent cover-up of DEIB issues, feels shallow.

In order to enrich the student experience, Penn State must address its indifference to consistent broken DEIB promises and take action beyond celebrating Juneteenth — establishing support for DEIB resources and diversifying its staff.

As the Penn State student body becomes increasingly diverse, the staff and university resources must diversify along with them.

Taking the time to acknowledge holidays like Juneteenth is a step in the right direction, but it means nothing when the university refuses to take accountability for past mistakes and follow through on commitments it’s made.

