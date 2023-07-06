EDITORIAL | Penn State must alter admissions, prove it’s ‘committed’ to student diversity following affirmative action ruling

Since the 1960s, affirmative action policies have influenced college admissions across the nation — allowing universities to take a student’s race into consideration when determining enrollment.

On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the implementation of affirmative action in all of higher education.

This sudden strike will require universities, across the U.S., to rework their admissions processes — ensuring diversity can continue in campus communities.

Following the ruling, Penn State released an official statement to the university community.

This response was brief, stating that despite affirmative action’s rejection, Penn State would remain “committed to enhancing the diversity” of the “academic community.”

The response felt performative and full of fluff, with no plan for how the university would handle the change moving forward. During a time when colleges must rapidly adapt to the ruling, decisive steps are necessary.

The path of affirmative action bans can be seen in cases like Michigan. Since 2006, the use of race in college admission at Michigan University has been banned — a ruling which reduced minority enrollment.

Knowing the projected turn, Penn State’s demographics are at risk — on top of previous diversity issues the university has experienced.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent universities should use their available “tools” to “recruit and admit students from different backgrounds based on all the other factors the Court’s opinion does not, and cannot, touch.”

Penn State must use its “tools” to create an action plan and alter its admissions process — boosting, rather than draining, diversity.

To begin finding routes around affirmative action’s absence, the university must break down its current admissions process and rework elements as needed.

Personal essays serve as a primary outlet for prospective students to share their stories and experiences. This is an application element some universities are planning to highlight following affirmative action’s rejection.

These essays are an avenue for applicants to share any experiences where they faced adversity because of their race and share aspects of their culture not reflected in other parts of the application.

After analyzing a list of both academic and non-academic factors Penn State recognizes when determining enrollment, it should be noted the university does not consider an applicant’s essay for students outside of premedicine.

If Penn State begins to consider a supplemental essay with an open prompt, it will open the door for prospective students to share their stories and experiences with the university.

The consideration of legacy admissions has also created controversy among college applications — especially in light of affirmative action’s conclusion.

Legacy admissions are not only considered at Penn State, but are part of the university’s brand mission — weaving legacy into the university’s culture and across advertisements.

If legacies still remain a part of the application despite race being nixed, Penn State should reconsider how this element stacks up against essays and other personal details of applicant’s information.

Allocating more funds into campus organizations which foster diversity — such as SMART — will also put more of a spotlight on underrepresented groups and open more opportunities for a diverse student body that feels welcome and wanted at the university.

Reworking admissions also raises questions about the effect on faculty and staff.

Taking into account the recent struggle to retain Black faculty in the department of African American studies, Penn State will continue to lose staff diversity if student diversity isn’t addressed.

Penn State’s mission statement emphasizes the value of a strong community where students can achieve excellence through discovery. Diversifying the community is essential to achieving this.

Connecting students from different cultures and experiences will further enrich the Penn State educational experience. The university must follow through with its promises rather than keeping them strictly performative.

As racial representation in college admissions begins to backtrack, it’s crucial that Penn State adapts its admissions process to give prospective students of color equal opportunity, and provide them with resources they may not have had access to otherwise.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.