EDITORIAL | Penn State Athletics must plan for hurdles with Big Ten expansion

A new era of college athletics is emerging, corralling new contenders from coast to coast, and the Big Ten is behind the wheel.

Oregon and Washington were confirmed to be joining the Big Ten, alongside USC and UCLA, in 2024. Anticipating these additions, Penn State Athletics will be forced to pivot its program and iron out an action plan to overcome new hurdles while taking advantage of some.

For starters, the expanding conference will bring more diverse competition to the playing field. With West Coast institutions joining in, Penn State will gain new rivals and chances for competing on a national stage.

Before the Oregon and Washington announcement, Penn State football was set to follow the proposed “Flex Protect Plus” program, where it’d remain the only institution in the conference without a protected rival. After the realignment, the Big Ten will have to look at altering this format to include Oregon and Washington in the season schedule.

This could mean a new, locked-in rival for Penn State or a constantly rotating schedule. Either option brings an opportunity for the team to sharpen its skill and competitiveness.

Penn State’s smaller sports will also face fresh competition. Oregon, which has a history of consistent track and field success, will bring new challenges for Penn State’s team. Penn State will also have the opportunity to grow its athletics program and incorporate new sports that both Washington and Oregon have, such as beach volleyball and rowing.

With these destinations in mind, Penn State needs to get creative with how it’s going to cart teams and equipment across several state lines.

Pushing into West Coast playing fields will require consistent, cross-country journeys. Aside from logistical challenges, these travels can be taxing on student-athletes — exhausting both athletic and academic performance.

While the conference expansion will allow universities to share resources and enhance academics, Penn State must continue to support students' well-being to ensure they can manage their studies and benefit from the new academic opportunities.

It’s also important to note the new distances and schedules will not only impact current Penn State students, but prospective students, too.

As the Big Ten conference covers more institutions from coast to coast, the recruitment game will ramp up. With this, Penn State Athletics must push its prospecting initiatives across the country and continue adapting to the name, image and likeness landscape.

Big programs in the West Coast, including Oregon, have developed a strong NIL market which immediately gives them an advantage in attracting recruits.

Strong programs like this have tried to snag Penn State players already.

Currently, numerous Nittany Lion recruits are nestled in the Eastern region. With diverse competition ahead, Penn State can use its upcoming West Coast trips to scout new athletes and build stronger teams.

Although the new conference will complicate travel schedules, it will open new avenues for Penn State’s recruitment. More student-athletes may be inclined to commit on a different coast if they know they can visit home a few times throughout the school year.

With new opportunities ahead, revenue sharing will play a crucial role. As profits roll in, especially from the television market, Penn State must effectively allocate incoming money to cover costs and support all 31 varsity teams. Smaller sports especially will need the extra support and financial balance.

Aside from generating income, expanding into the television market will support the Penn State fan experience by aiding national viewership.

With many moving parts, the West Coast additions to the Big Ten will bring both challenges and chances — taking collegiate athletics to new unknowns and bridging regions previously divided.

Penn State is in a race against the clock, and must prepare for the future of their athletics, before Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA flood in.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.