EDITORIAL | NIL merger places Penn State on new playing field, aligns athletics with competition

Penn State is making a comeback on the NIL playing field.

It’s been two years since the NCAA implemented an interim name, image and likeness policy — allowing student-athletes to market themselves and profit off of their personal brand.

While Penn State was initially late to the NIL game, the university finally got the ball rolling last year by creating multiple NIL collectives to support its athletes through business connections and education.

Just earlier this month, two of Penn State’s collectives merged into one, all-encompassing collective: Happy Valley United.

Happy Valley United, which supports all 31 varsity teams, was the missing piece Penn State needed to pursue for NIL development.

Although it’s late to the game, the collective’s creation comes at an ideal time for Penn State — following recent success in several sports.

Considering Penn State’s late adaptation to NIL legislation, this cohesive collective is exactly what the university needed.

Previously, Penn State was playing catch-up in a race against the rest of the country.

In the spring, former Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry spoke on Penn State’s lack of NIL funding — comparing it to other Big Ten universities — and said it negatively impacted recruitment. Shortly after, Shrewsberry left Penn State to coach for Notre Dame.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin also emphasized athletics was “two years behind” when it came to NIL.

Now, the NIL field is looking more promising.

Happy Valley United will not only put Penn State in line with other Power Five schools that are ahead on NIL, but also adapt its athletics to the constantly evolving realm of collegiate athletics.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft described the collective merger as “an important step” in an “ever-changing collegiate athletics landscape.”

This “ever-changing” landscape has multiple, moving components.

When it comes to supporting and building a team, utilizing NIL has become a crucial component to recruitment and the transfer portal.

Because contracts aren’t currently available for college athletes, it’s important that players maximize their playing time and receive compensation during their collegiate careers.

Penn State’s previous collective, Lions Legacy Club, had already made a promising two-year, seven-figure deal for NIL opportunities, which it announced in April.

The deal, in collaboration with West Shore Home and MITER Brands, shows much needed progress in Penn State’s NIL realm.

Looking ahead to 2024, USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten will force Penn State to compete with the massive markets in Los Angeles.

It’s evident Penn State Athletics events rope in a great deal of revenue. Although, as the competition expands beyond the East Coast, optimizing NIL is necessary for the Nittany Lions to magnetize more than just a faithful fanbase.

Penn State’s NIL merger was a much needed boost for the athletics program, and supporting student athletes by providing them with entrepreneurial opportunities benefits individual players and teams both on and off the playing field.

