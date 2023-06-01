EDITORIAL | Incoming Penn State students should take initiative, find balance during college transition

Each summer, Penn State welcomes an abundance of incoming students during New Student Orientation.

The orientation itself pumps out a plethora of information for students and their families over the course of a two-day period.

NSO lays the groundwork for navigating campus resources and academic planning, but there are a great deal of tips and tricks not explicitly included in the many handouts.

Students have probably heard the college transition is no easy task — despite the varying emotions one may experience.

Some individuals may be eager to leave their hometowns and high-tail it to Happy Valley, and others may feel hesitant.

While hundreds of students approach this transition differently, settling into college life can still feel intimidating — and full of unknowns. It’s important to remember that nobody is alone in this feeling.

The adjustment to college life may not feel seamless at first, but students will soon find their groove and settle into routines that feel comfortable.

Penn State houses over 1,000 student organizations across all 20 of its undergraduate campuses. Whether students take a stroll through the fall Involvement Fair, or search for clubs on social media sites, students will find there’s something for everyone.

Club sports, cultural associations, greek life, philanthropic groups and fan clubs are only a few of the options open to students on campus.

Many organizations also allow students to foster new, beneficial skills for their academic ambitions.

Looking toward future career goals, students will discover many valuable traits and experiences needed for the workforce are often developed outside of the classroom.

Exploring organizations is a great way to network within a student’s niche, and also try completely new activities — allowing them to stretch beyond their comfort zone and open unknown lessons and opportunities.

Connecting and communicating with professors is another avenue students should explore. Professors, often an overlooked resource, serve as mentors that can share special opportunities and feedback for future endeavors.

Even by introducing themselves, students are able to become more than just a face in a lecture hall.

Finding friends can also feel like a flurry during the first few weeks of college.

With this, it’s important for new students to find comfort in themselves, establish boundaries and discover what feels best for them. When one activates their authentic-self, they attract individuals that bring positivity, and shared interests, to their life.

It may feel like a majority of students are partaking in the same activities, but students shouldn’t feel pressured to reinvent themselves just to appeal to others.

Establishing a balanced routine will also take time and testing.

College course schedules are much different than high school ones — offering a variety of times and giving students the freedom to explore new areas of study through General Education classes.

Curating a balanced schedule that allows students to work efficiently and also enjoy social events is something that comes with time.

Some like early morning classes, while others prefer late night lectures.

Students will also take a variety of classes throughout college — ones they love and ones they dread. Remaining determined, even for classes that aren’t major-specific, is vital.

It’s important for students to embrace this period of change — pushing themselves to open new doors, but also know when to pivot and try something different.

College is the time and place for students to experiment with studies, opportunities and ultimately find what they’re most passionate about.

Daily Collegian Opinion Editor Olivia Woodring can be reached at oxw5028@psu.edu.