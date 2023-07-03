Culture Rankings Column | This is where the fun begins

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have recently built the most culture across the globe, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…free agency.

The NBA and NHL have entered a very busy time on their calendars, with many players about to move around in the open market or via trade.

It’s important for teams to spend their money in the right places, as we’ve all seen how much of a difference “under-the-radar” moves now can have an impact come playoff time.

Elsewhere, the MLB season has just about reached its halfway point, with several ball clubs starting to notably set themselves apart. With the trade deadline drawing closer, baseball will soon see plenty of player movement as well.

As many organizations look to iron out their futures, here’s a look at the individuals who’ve most prioritized building culture during this active stretch.

No. 10: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Similar to last week when I discussed Victor Wembanyama, Connor Bedard slots in at No. 10 despite having never set foot on NHL ice.

The first overall selection by the Blackhawks is one of the most heralded hockey prospects ever, a distinction he earned by rattling off 71 goals and 72 assists in the WHL in only 57 games. Those numbers are absolutely nuts.

Bedard now arrives in the Windy City with the potential to turn around a franchise that was a powerhouse less than a decade ago.

Chicago loves its hockey, especially when the Blackhawks are winning. With Bedard in town, a return to contention could arrive in the not too distant future.

No. 9: Rafael Stone, Houston Rockets

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone is turning the cultural tides.

Over the past few seasons, Houston was led by extremely young talent that didn’t have winning habits. At times, the on-court product resembled an AAU team more than an NBA lineup.

To combat this, Stone has made several impressive moves this offseason to restore a winning mindset.

To start, he hired former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to be the leading voice in the locker room. Udoka, for all his controversy, is highly regarded by Celtics players and brings much-needed accountability.

Next, Stone nailed the draft by adding Amen Thompson with the fourth pick and also selecting Cam Whitmore 20th overall after the forward slipped far past his original draft projections.

Finally, to open free agency, Stone signed veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to hefty deals. Admittedly, opinions are split on these moves, as some argue Houston overpaid for these acquisitions.

But the Rockets had roughly $61 million to spend, and already had many players under contract. So, breaking out the brinks truck for two players who can lead the young core is a smart move.

I anticipate the Rockets’ team chemistry and on-court product to take a notable step forward very soon, and it will be because of the decisions Stone has made.

No. 8: Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies

If the Phillies continue climbing back into playoff contention, their pitching woes must subside.

Thankfully for the Fightins, there’s one man who has proven a stabilizer on the mound: Taijuan Walker. Walker, in the midst of his first year in Philadelphia, has stepped up recently to fill the role supposed aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola expected to have.

The former Met leads the team in wins and has really stood out over the past month. Since June 6, Walker is 5-0 and has only given up three earned runs across that span.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Cubs. There, Walker lasted six innings and struck out six batters to help the Phillies win the day.

Philadelphia’s pitching staff needed a savior, and Walker absolutely answered the calling.

No. 7: Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

While the Phillies are gaining momentum, their division rivals have been thriving all season long.

Braves manager Brian Snitker is once again receiving impressive results from his team, allowing Atlanta to accumulate 55 wins, the second-most wins in the majors.

Whether it’s the superstar efforts of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, the breakout campaigns from Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia, or the consistency throughout the entire pitching staff, Snitker has shown he and his players have a shared trust and commitment to winning.

The Braves have been developmental juggernauts for years now, so it’s no surprise to see the mix of young talent and tenured vets proving fruitful. But the lack of shock value doesn’t take away from what this group is achieving.

Atlanta is a force to be reckoned with, and teams will have their hands full against them come fall.

No. 6: Kevin Weekes, ESPN & NHL Network

Kevin Weekes is one of the hockey world’s most credible insiders, always keeping fans informed during the frenzy of the NHL offseason.

The former professional goaltender-turned-analyst stands out from many other newsbreakers in delightful fashion.

Weekes isn’t afraid to discuss the latest hockey news any place, any time.

While others in similar positions can come off robotic in their delivery, Weekes brings a more human and comedic side to his role. I’m 100% here for it.

No. 5: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

Not only has Guy Gadowsky built a consistent culture in Happy Valley, he’s also built a consistent pipeline.

More and more, Penn State is bringing in professional-level talent into its program, with incoming freshman Aidan Fink being the latest.

Thursday saw the Nashville Predators select him the No. 218 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, meaning Fink will be the third NHL prospect on the 2023-24 roster alongside Chase McLane and Reece Laubach.

Ever since Gadowksy took over as head coach, he’s connected with players by making clear his focus on the team’s culture. As the years have passed, this message has also connected with recruits, allowing the team to bring in top-end talent like Fink.

Going forward, Pegula Ice Arena will always play host to some fantastic skaters if Gadowsky is the man at the helm.

No. 4: Jay Johnson, Louisiana State Tigers

LSU walked away as the 2023 College World Series champion, and manager Jay Johnson deserves credit for the efforts he received from his players.

Johnson has transformed the Tigers into an offensive powerhouse, as proven in their series-clinching 18-4 win over Florida to bring home the national title.

The Game 3 victory was a stark contrast to the opening Game 1 win, where it took LSU 11 innings to put away the Gators. Both wins were incredibly impressive, for different reasons.

Even outside of the postseason, Johnson helmed an explosive lineup. LSU averaged 8.9 runs per game in 2023, and hit the second-most home runs in the NCAA with 144.

This moment was a long time coming for Johnson, who previously made it to the championship stage in 2016 as Arizona’s manager, only to fall to Coastal Carolina.

Seven years later, Johnson can finally say he is a champion.

No. 3: Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers

A year ago, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka’s long term job security was no certainty. A series of disappointing seasons and short-sighted moves caused Los Angeles to fall out of contention for the NBA title.

Yet, ever since the calendar turned to 2023, Pelinka has been lights-out. After a strong trade deadline, he’s continued hitting home runs during free agency in an attempt to build one last championship team around LeBron James.

Pelinka has re-signed deadline acquisitions D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, while also adding respected role players in Taurean Prince and Gabe Vincent, the latter of whom is a former Culture Rankings selection himself.

This added depth gives Los Angeles an even stronger roster that grants coach Darvin Ham various options to roll within his starting five.

Additionally, Austin Reaves was retained, resigning with the team for 4 years, $56 million. After a breakout year, returning on this salary seems like a dream scenario for the team.

This offseason has served as a continuation of Pelinka’s recent excellence. Kobe Bryant’s former agent continues to prove he bleeds the purple and gold.

No. 2: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

At this point, it may be impossible for Shohei Ohtani not to make the Culture Rankings every week. He’s a demigod who happens to play baseball.

While the Angels weren’t at their best this week, Ohtani very much was. However, while I’ve previously delved into Ohtani’s game-to-game performances in this column, I’m going to mix it up. Let’s glance at his overall statistics on the year instead.

At the plate, Ohtani leads the majors with 30 home runs. Just the other night, he connected on the longest moonshot of his career to give him the league lead.

Plays like that also allow him to be elite in the RBI department, as Ohtani’s 66 ties him for second in the league.

His elite offensive production is rivaled by his impressive resume on the mound. Ohtani has struck out 127 batters in 2023, good enough for No. 3 in the league. To top it off, his 3.02 ERA and 7-3 win-loss record places him above average when compared to his peers.

The Angels’ star is the only guy leaving this type of impact, and it’s what helped him earn the American League’s starting DH nod in the All Star Game. That’s just the latest of Ohtani’s many accolades, and it certainly won’t be his last either.

No. 1: Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week I said if 76ers president Daryl Morey re-signed James Harden to a max contract, he’d be moved onto the Anti-Culture Rankings.

Instead, he now finds himself atop the list after listening to his head, not his heart.

Simply put, the negotiation tactics Morey utilized here are phenomenal. He’s been with Harden nearly every season since 2012, and maximized that relationship by essentially convincing The Beard to help the 76ers facilitate a trade.

After his playoff meltdown, the 33-year-old Harden originally planned to opt out of his contract and become a free agent, expecting a large payday from Philadelphia.

However, Morey informed his longtime star player that he wouldn’t be making this lucrative and ludicrous offer. Crucially, rather than responding by opting out and hitting the open market, Harden opted in.

Morey convinced Harden to remain under contract so the Sixers could trade him. This proves Morey is a culture builder, both personally and professionally.

Harden was willing to do him a solid because they’d built such a strong connection, and Morey was able to put the best interests of the franchise ahead of his own personal instincts.

One of the NBA’s brightest minds continues to work his magic, and he’ll soon net Philadelphia an impressive return for a player who is coming toward the end of his prime.

Collegian Culture Spotlight: Brenanne Axelson

As The Daily Collegian continues growing its digital presence, videographer and multimedia megastar Brennane Axelson is doing the dirty work behind the scenes.

Between filming content to support and enhance our coverage, creating excellent graphics for social media and helping schedule and promote content, Axelson continues to be a key cog in the Collegian machine.

To follow her, and stay up to date with her work, click here.

