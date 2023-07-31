Culture Rankings Column | Summertime success stories

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have recently built the most culture across the globe, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

The past week, I’ve eaten my words.

In previous Culture Rankings entries, I’ve referred to this time of the year as a dead period for sports.

While it may be true that the big names, like the NFL and NBA, are currently fairly dormant, I’ve realized this time of the year is actually a fun and unique section of the calendar.

There’s no Super Bowl or big free agent signing on the agenda, but there are several interesting storylines and notable achievements occurring, which have helped build culture as August approaches.

This is the time of year everyone wants to kick back and relax and not take things too seriously, and I can’t say I don’t fall into that group as well.

But I’ve also realized I can’t just ignore the accomplishments of key figures just because the goofy Sixers aren’t playing right now.

The culture is as strong as ever, and this group proves that. Without further adieu, here is this week’s top 10.

No. 10: The Philadelphia Eagles

What’s old is new again in Philly.

Following heavy rumors, the Eagles officially unveiled their throwback Kelly green uniforms on July 29…and they’re beautiful.

Birds fans have been clamoring for the return of this classic design for ages — and for good reason. They’re among the sharpest uniforms in NFL history.

While legends like Reggie White and Randall Cunningham previously donned these glorious threads, it’ll now be Jalen Hurts and company’s turn to style and profile as Philadelphia searches for its second Super Bowl win.

No. 9: Washington Commanders Fans

Elsewhere in the NFC East, Washington fans are finally free. Dan Snyder is gone, and Josh Harris has replaced him as owner of the franchise.

After decades of mediocrity and hopelessness, Commanders fans are celebrating. And it’s not just all talk, either.

Season ticket sales for the franchise are reportedly 52% higher than they were a year ago, showcasing DC fans’ excitement following Snyder’s departure.

While there’s still a lot of work to be done on the field, this is an exciting first step for the WFT.

PLAY THE SONG!

No. 8: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

Last week I discussed Guy Gadowsky’s cultural hibernation while inquiring what exactly a college hockey coach does to build culture within the hot summer months.

I regret to inform you I haven’t made any traction on answering this burning question.

Not only that, but there’s also been little news related to the Nittany Lions’ program, either. A quick glance at the Collegian hockey page shows this.

While everyone is aware the team won’t return to action until the fall, I’m just begging for something to grasp onto right now. Culture building doesn’t always have to be a major event, it can come in small spurts, too.

Time will tell if any such spurts will surface.

No. 7: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto isn’t in an ideal standings position. Despite its 59-47 record, it sits in third place in the AL East behind notable contenders in Baltimore and Tampa Bay.

This shouldn’t take away from the season the Blue Jays are having, and shortstop Bo Bichette has been a key cog in their winning machine.

This past week, Bichette continued impacting winning by accumulating 11 hits across five games, including three doubles and a home run.

His reliability helped the Blue Jays terrorize the city of Los Angeles, as they picked up four collective victories over the Angels and Dodgers.

It’s difficult to imagine Toronto missing the playoffs entirely, but it has a hard road ahead to take the division. Still, with players like Bichette calling the T-dot home, anything is possible.

No. 6: Chris Young, Texas Rangers

The Rangers are in the midst of a standings war with the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros, searching for the division title and home field advantage come October.

With those stakes in the back of his mind, Texas general manager Chris Young added two notable pitchers ahead of Aug. 1’s MLB trade deadline.

The Rangers acquired starter Max Scherzer from the Mets and reliever Aroldis Chapman from the Royals, thus bolstering Bruce Bochy’s rotation and bullpen.

Scherzer, an all time great, has been a bit inconsistent at age 38. However, Texas is betting a change of scenery will allow him to return to form for a winning team.

Chapman, once one of the game’s premier closers, is enjoying a bounce-back season after struggling with the Yankees in 2022.

While this tandem may not be the stars they once were, each holds ample postseason experience.

To compete with the Astros, Young smartly realized he needed arms like these two. As the Rangers chase their first World Series title, these two veterans could be the final pieces of the puzzle.

No. 5: David Ross, Chicago Cubs

It ain’t over until the fat lady sings, and the Chicago Cubs haven’t heard a peep out of her.

Manager David Ross has his lineup peaking at an optimal time, as Chicago recently won eight ball games in a row to place itself back in the postseason discussion.

That those wins have come against noted rivals in the St. Louis Cardinals and the crosstown Chicago White Sox only makes this sudden comeback sweeter for the 2016 world champs.

At 53-52, Ross’ squad sits 3.5 games out of first place in the NL Central. With the trade deadline approaching, the Cubs could get even better prior to the stretch run.

Even if that doesn’t happen, Ross has received great efforts from his players. Chicago never gave up despite inconsistent play to open the season, and it now has the opportunity to make some noise.

No. 4: Lindsey Horan, United States of America

Down 1-0 over an hour into its World Cup contest against The Netherlands, the United States needed someone to step up.

Lindsey Horan answered the call in literal fashion, leaping up and scoring on a header to knot the contest 1-1 after 62 minutes of action.

This came just minutes after Horan was pushed to the ground by her usual club teammate, Danielle van de Donk. Despite the altercation, Horan stayed composed and prevented her country from suffering an early loss in the group stage.

After previously scoring a goal during a 3-0 win over Vietnam, Horan has shown she arrived in New Zealand locked in and ready to compete.

No. 3: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Plans can change in an instant, as evidenced by the Angels’ current hot streak.

After winning seven of their last ten contests, their trade deadline sweepstakes surrounding Shohei Ohtani have morphed into a last hurrah before the star inevitably leaves in free agency come winter.

With Ohtani staying put for the rest of the year, he’ll need to be herculean to get Los Angeles into the postseason. He certainly fit this description recently.

As a batter, he connected on three home runs to elevate his league-leading total to 39. He also displayed efficiency, raising his batting average to over .300 on the season.

Ohtani was even more impressive on the mound during his start against the Tigers on Thursday. The two-way stud pitched a complete nine innings while striking out eight players and allowing one hit during a 6-0 Angels W.

Los Angeles faces an uphill road to October, as it remains 5.5 games out of first place in the AL West and four games back in the wild-card race.

But if anyone is going to climb out of that hole, it’s the team rostering the best player in the world.

No. 2: Katie Ledecky

There are few athletes, in any sport, on this planet who’ve achieved as much as Katie Ledecky has during her swimming career.

The 26-year-old DMV native continued adding to her legacy on Saturday by dethroning Michael Phelps for the most individual world swimming titles in history.

She achieved this honor after taking home a victory in the 800-meter freestyle at this year’s World Aquatic Championships.

Now a 16-time world champion and an owner of seven Olympic gold medals, Ledecky has reached incredible heights.

She’s showing no signs of slowing down either, proving the sky is truly the limit for her career.

No. 1: Barbenheimer

Usually I don’t recognize the same person or group two weeks in a row for the same exact reason. However, the cinematic experience of Barbenheimer proves the exception.

This past Tuesday, I journeyed to Regal alongside some friends to watch both Barbie and Oppenheimer. This wound up being the unquestioned highlight of my summer.

We watched Barbie first, and going in I wasn’t quite sure what the movie was going to be about. I won’t spoil anything here but, not only was it hilarious, the plot was a lot more interesting than I was prepared for.

Margot Robbie is a superstar, and Ryan Gosling’s performance was, in a word, sublime.

Then I viewed one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in Oppenheimer, and I don’t say that with recency bias. I actually believe it.

The cast from top to bottom knocks it out of the park, and the story is riveting. Despite the fact these events happened in real life, it was still quite gripping.

Interestingly, the last hour felt like a mini-movie within the larger picture, which I found to be genius structuring on Christopher Nolan’s part. It impressively added to an already great film.

All in all, Barbenheimer didn’t disappoint, and I encourage everyone to give these two flicks a watch.

Collegian Culture Spotlight: Noah Aberegg

Talk about hitting the ground running.

Sports candidate Noah Aberegg isn’t even technically a full-time member of the Collegian yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from making an impact.

He’s contributing to sports staff with quality stories, while also picking up a mountain of updates.

And while he’s in for a rude awakening when I return for the update crown this fall, he nonetheless has proven to be a very strong addition to sports staff.

To keep up with Noah’s work, follow him here.

MORE CULTURE RANKINGS