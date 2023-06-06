Culture Rankings Column | On the cusp of greatness

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most culture across the globe for the week, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

We are approaching a much different section of the sports calendar.

Soon, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, MLB trade deadline, NBA Draft and NFL training camps will be the talk of the town.

But before reaching that point, two champions must be crowned. The NBA and Stanley Cup Finals have arrived, bringing two unique and fresh matchups to the table.

Will the duo of Florida-based eight seeds finish their underdog stories? Or will the favored Western Conference powerhouses go all the way?

At this point, every team left standing has proven themselves to be unquestioned culture builders. It’s now about who can dig the deepest and etch their names into the history books forever.

Time will tell who walks away with a championship banner, but we don’t have to wait any longer for this week’s rankings. Let’s get into the list.

No. 10: Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

Before I discuss several playoff culture builders, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy deserves some shine for what his team has been accomplishing as of late.

The themes touched on last week remain, as Bochy’s return to managing has transformed the Rangers into one of the MLB’s top rosters.

Over the past week, the 38-20 Rangers have excelled in all aspects. Whether it was a pair of shutouts or a 16-run explosion against Seattle, Texas continues to bring the fire.

One player who deserves a huge shoutout is Marcus Semien, who has astoundingly recorded a hit in 23 straight contests. The second baseman very much has an argument to make these rankings himself.

However, the wide-ranging success from this team has been a collective effort, and it’s clear players are buying into Bochy’s message.

The legendary manager already has three World Series titles to his name, and he’s currently putting Texas in position to compete in October as well.

No. 9: Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk has been stupendous throughout the Panthers’ surprise playoff run, but his placement on this week’s rankings suffers due to small sample size.

Tkachuk’s lone contest in the past seven days came in a Game 1 loss to Las Vegas, where he failed to make much of an impact.

Following his dynamite series against Carolina, the forward started the Stanley Cup on a slow note, recording zero points in a 5-2 defeat. Even worse, he was tossed from the game late in the third after committing a misconduct penalty.

Tkachuk remains on the list because of how great he’s been as of late, but he’ll need to bounce back as this series rolls along to retain his spot.

No. 8: Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers

76ers president Daryl Morey has many daunting decisions to make this offseason regarding the future of his roster.

Before dealing with those questions, Morey made a much easier call: firing Doc Rivers and replacing him with former Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Morey has pulled off several big moves since arriving in Philadelphia in 2020, yet this may wind up being his most critical decision.

As Phoebe Cykosky and I discussed on the most recent addition of Trust The Podcast, the Sixers need a fresh voice to possibly elevate them toward championship status going forward.

While Rivers was more resistant to adjusting his plans when the going got tough, Nurse has proven to be much more creative when the pressure is on.

He’s also amassed a reputation as a leader who instilled defensive toughness and versatility into his previous Toronto teams.

After another playoff rollover, the Sixers need an added edge. Morey, in his infinite wisdom, hired possibly the only man who can provide this necessary culture change.

Come next season, we could very well see Nick Nurse himself make these rankings as well.

No. 7: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

From city-to-city and coast-to-coast, Guy Gadowsky is searching for individuals who can fit the culture he’s constantly striving to build in Happy Valley.

This past week, he gained a valuable commitment from San Jose, California, native and San Jose Sharks draft pick Reese Laubach, who announced his commitment to play for Penn State last Friday.

Laubach primarily plays center, a position the Nittany Lions needed to add depth following the departure of key 2022-23 contributor Ture Linden.

While it remains unclear if Laubach will suit up for Penn State next season, the talented skater will bring his skills to Pegula Ice Arena at some point thanks to Gadowksy and his staff’s offseason efforts.

No. 6: Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat

First he was the Sixer killer. Then he was the Celtic killer.

Now, after two monster showings against Denver, Gabe Vincent might as well be named Michael Myers. There seems to be no stopping his murderous intent.

To begin the NBA Finals, he was one of few players who showed up for the Heat during its 104-93 Game 1 loss. He scored 19 points on 50% shooting, showing he wasn’t afraid of the high stakes.

He was even more impressive during Miami’s series-tying Sunday night win, dropping 23 points while going 8-12 from the field.

Vincent’s scoring, coupled with his tenacious defensive efforts despite his shorter stature, have been a godsend for the Heat.

But it’s not just his on-court play that sets him apart. Vincent, like so many of his teammates, had to scratch and claw his way to get here.

Undrafted in 2018, he played several seasons in the G-League before Miami eventually gave him a standard NBA deal. Since then, Vincent has embraced all aspects of Heat Culture and has become an indispensable member of Miami’s rotation.

No longer just a Sixer-killing anomaly, now every team must game plan for Vincent when he steps on the court.

No. 5: Jonathan Marchessault, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Throughout the NHL playoffs, few have been as consistently impactful as the Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault.

The longtime Las Vegas forward scored his team’s first goal of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, tying the action 1-1 at that point. This marked Marchessault’s sixth-straight game tallying at least a point, bringing his playoff total to 18 points in 18 appearances.

Finding the back of the net against Florida also brought things full circle for Marchessault.

When the Golden Knights initially were added to the league ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Panthers left him unprotected in the expansion draft, leading to Vegas picking him up.

Since then, Marchessault has become one of the faces of the franchise in the desert. He’s helped the Golden Knights make the cup in both this season and 2018 and now has the chance to remind the Panthers why they never should’ve let him walk in the first place.

No. 4: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are swiftly climbing the all-time NBA playoff duos list. I’m not sure exactly where they rank, that’s something Bill Simmons would know.

Nonetheless, for as great as Jokic is, Denver wouldn’t be here without its dynamite scoring threat. Murray is the perfect compliment to everything the big man does.

He was quite impactful in Game 1 of this series, scoring 26 points to propel Denver to a 1-0 lead. He also leaned more into his traditional role as a point guard by dishing 10 assists.

Come Game 2, Murray’s up-and-down start didn’t seem to matter much, as Denver led 57-51 at the half. Yet by time Murray began to really catch fire, Miami had stormed back.

The former Kentucky Wildcat would fire off a potential game-tying shot to force overtime, however it wasn’t quite on the mark. Still, finishing with 18 points and another 10 assists, Murray never wavered in effort.

His knack for making huge shots will come in handy as this series rages on. These first two outings may just be a taste of what’s to come from him during these finals.

No. 3: Adin Hill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegas goaltender Adin Hill has put forth a tremendous playoff run, and may have reached the pinnacle of his powers over the past week.

On May 29, Hill brought the Dallas Stars’ season to an abrupt conclusion by saving all 23 shots that came his way en route to a 6-0 Golden Knights win. This was his second shutout of Dallas in the series.

Then, during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup against Florida, Hill saved 33 shots in an impressive 5-2 victory.

The determination of Hill to protect the net at all costs was on full display, especially on a highlight reel save early in the second period which prevented the Panthers from going up a score.

Halting Florida’s momentum helped keep the action close-knit, and paved the way for Vegas’ electric third period and win.

Hill’s success has been much needed, as a mid-season injury to all-star goaltender Logan Thompson forced him into a larger role. He’s capitalized on this opportunity by putting forth a stellar postseason that may culminate with Vegas lifting the trophy.

No. 2: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

News flash: Nikola Jokic is pretty good at this basketball thing.

After elevating the Nuggets into their first-ever NBA Finals appearance, he’s lived up to his tremendous expectations so far in this matchup.

During Denver’s Game 1 win, the Joker tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

Those 27 points are even more impressive when you consider the big man only had shot five times at the half after Miami’s defensive anchor Bam Adebayo had done his best to keep Jokic from scoring.

Yet, because Jokic is unlike anyone else in today’s NBA, he simply pivoted. Even more than usual, he swung the rock around to open shooters like Murray or connected with a smart cutter in Aaron Gordon for easy buckets.

Come Game 2, however, Jokic was much more possessive of the basketball. Pouring in 41 points, he had Denver leading by eight after three quarters.

But Miami found enough cracks in the system to walk away with a 111-108 win while limiting Jokic to only four dimes on the evening.

Going forward, Jokic must work his magic to correct Denver’s offensive approach. He can’t let Miami take away what makes the Nuggets’ system work so well, and chances are he comes out highly motivated in Game 3.

No. 1: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Things took a turn for the Heat Culture in Game 1. Jokic and Murray looked fantastic, while Miami star Jimmy Butler and scoring threat Caleb Martin struggled.

In response, coach Erik Spoelstra had several adjustments up his sleeve on Sunday night.

With Martin dealing with an illness, Spoelstra went with Kevin Love in his starting lineup. The veteran quickly made an impact, crashing the boards with vitriol to set a strong early tone.

Then, as Butler continued to experience scoring struggles, Miami instead put the ball in the hands of Vincent and Adebayo for much of the middle section of play. While Denver led after three quarters, this duo’s play helped keep things within reach.

Come the fourth, Spoelstra entrusted Duncan Robinson with significant minutes and the sharpshooter didn’t disappoint. Scoring the first eight points of the quarter, he helped Miami rally back.

From here, the Heat would establish a lead and fend off a late comeback push by Denver for a huge series-tying victory.

All throughout this win, coach Spo had his finger on the pulse of his roster. He seemed to know exactly who’d excel in different situations, and it led to the impressive comeback.

Moments like this show why Spoelstra is the best coach in basketball and why he has this Heat team competing for a championship once again.

