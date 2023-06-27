Culture Rankings Column | New dawns and bright futures

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have recently built the most culture across the globe, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

We’ve reached what some may view as a dormant point on the sports calendar.

The NBA and NHL seasons have concluded. The MLB is still weeks away from its All Star Game. The NFL doesn’t begin training camp for a good while, either.

On a global stage, the Women’s World Cup doesn’t begin until late July. However, just because things have gotten quiet doesn’t mean that culture isn’t being built.

This is the time of the year where players and management alike are working between the margins. They’re finding ways to improve and ready themselves once big-game action returns.

Over the past week, we’ve seen several instances of this attention to detail coming into play. How these moves eventually pan out is anyone’s guess, but for now, it’s the effort that counts.

Highlighted by performances on the diamond and in the war room, here’s a look at the latest assortment of culture builders.

No. 10: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Let’s start big, both in name and size.

During the 2023 NBA Draft, 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the Spurs. One of the most anticipated prospects to ever enter the league, the mere presence of Wemby serves as a cultural shift for San Antonio.

Some may argue he shouldn’t be ranked on this list, as he’s never played an NBA game. Others might say this is too low for the Frenchman. Therefore, I’m taking the middle ground and placing him 10th.

Paired with Gregg Popovich, who I consider the greatest basketball coach of all time, Wembanyama has the perfect infrastructure to begin his NBA journey.

Former Daily Collegian staffer Joe Eckstein described him as “something otherworldly” due to his potential as a lethal scorer and elite rim deterrence. Time will tell if Wembanyama meets expectations, but my money is on him doing just that.

He’s going to be a transcendent figure.

No. 9: Michael Winger, Washington Wizards

For years, the culture within the Wizards’ front office has been putrid.

The confines Ernie Grunfeld and “Play-In” Tommy Sheppard placed on the franchise were unbreakable. The team never rebuilt, always chasing the status of “competitiveness.”

Now, after a flurry of moves from new team president Michael Winger, DC is finally headed in the right direction.

Trading longtime star Bradley Beal for an assortment of pick swaps and Chris Paul’s hefty contract was a strong first step.

The team then shipped Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, bringing back a package headlined by crafty playmaker Tyus Jones.

Finally, Winger flipped Paul to Golden State for fearless young scorer Jordan Poole, who is a year removed from being a critical contributor for the 2022 NBA Champion Warriors.

By trading its two best players while also bringing in young talent and several draft picks, Winger has moved Washington forward.

Usually, losing games doesn’t make you a culture builder. But for the Wizards, losses in the immediate future could spell out long term success.

This newfound optimism stems from Winger’s recent trades, proving he has Washington’s best interest at heart.

No. 8: Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers

Before I heap praise on Sixers president Daryl Morey, I’ll first issue a warning: if James Harden is resigned to a four-year max contract in the coming weeks, Morey is at risk of being moved onto the Anti-Culture Rankings.

With that aside, the executive deserves praise for once again finding a way to add to his roster in a quiet, yet effective, way.

Philadelphia had no picks in the 2023 draft (thank you, Dan House!), but that didn’t stop Morey from adding youth. He signed NC State microwave scorer Terquavion Smith, Arkansas athletic freak Ricky Council IV and Arizona big Ąžuolas Tubelis each to two-way contracts.

All three players drew consideration to be drafted, and instead now join the Sixers on cheap deals. Morey has always had a knack for making under-the-radar moves which later pay dividends, both in Houston and Philly.

Surely at least one of these rookies will soon be the latest to break out under Morey’s watch.

No. 7: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche legend Joe Sakic is driven like few others. It’s what allowed him to bring the Stanley Cup to Colorado both as a player and in 2022 as team president.

But following an upset defeat against the Seattle Kraken during this year’s postseason, Sakic must’ve realized he needs to improve his roster in order to return to the championship round.

In response, he acquired longtime Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen via trade. Better yet, as part of the deal, Sakic negotiated that the Avs will only take on 50% of Johansen’s contract, with Nashville paying out the other half.

A former center himself, Sakic knows the importance a lead distributor leaves on a line. Colorado needed depth at the position, and now it has it.

While Johansen dealt with injuries this past year, the 2022 season saw him accumulate 63 points. If he returns to that level, this trade will be beneficial going forward. Mark it down as another winning move from Sakic.

No. 6: Danny Ainge, Utah Jazz

Another great executive, Danny Ainge embarked on the latest chapter in his Hall of Fame-worthy career during Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Since joining the Jazz after departing Boston, Ainge has knocked all his moves out of the park, with the Rudy Gobert trade/heist being the clear highlight. Draft night proved no different.

Selecting the trio of Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh, at picks No. 9, 16 and 28, respectively, is a phenomenal haul.

Personally, I viewed all three performers as lottery picks in this year’s class. Obviously, NBA front offices disagreed, but that doesn’t mean I’m changing my outlook.

Ainge is one of the brightest minds to ever helm a franchise, and his track record suggests he put careful thought into these picks. The added shooting of George and Sensabaugh, coupled with the two-way versatility Hendricks provides, grants Utah three rookies who can become true impact players.

The future is very bright in Utah, and a huge reason for this is Ainge’s continued excellence.

No. 5: Riley Cooper, Louisiana State Tigers

While the professional leagues have wrapped up their title games, the NCAA still has unfinished business with the College World Series.

Saturday saw Florida and LSU go to war in an 11-inning Game 1. The Tigers won 4-3 thanks to a homer from Cade Beloso, yet it was junior reliever Riley Cooper who truly anchored this victory.

After starter Ty Floyd struck out 17 batters through eight innings, Cooper took the mound the rest of the way. He held off the Gators lineup, allowing one hit and striking out three batters.

His composure allowed LSU to draw one win away from greatness. Should Cooper see action again during this series, his teammates can breathe easy knowing he won’t fold under pressure.

No. 4: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

Remaining inside the college domain, Guy Gadowsky had a fairly uneventful week.

However, it’s important to remember Penn State’s offseason began a few months ago, while the NBA’s and NHL’s are just beginning.

The Nittany Lions already made an assortment of culture building moves to improve the team, including garnering a commitment from Aiden Fink and adding Vermont transfer Jacques Bouquot.

My point is, don’t view the past seven days as a sign Gadowsky and his staff are bored. Rather, view it as confidence in the roster they’ve constructed heading into 2023-24.

No. 3: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

When 21-year old prospect Elly De La Cruz was called up on June 6, fans were hoping he’d be a shot in the arm for a Reds team desperately needing some excitement.

De La Cruz has provided just that and so much more. He’s been a godsend.

Across his first 16 contests, the infielder is electrifying with a .359 batting average. He’s helped give the Reds sudden life, as Cincy recently rattled off 12 straight wins to skyrocket into first place in the NL Central.

No. 44 has consistently been incredible, but his outing on Friday was truly mesmerizing.

Facing a world-class Atlanta Braves roster, De La Cruz hit for the cycle to help his squad earn a narrow 11-10 victory. The entire game was pure cinema.

The arrival of this apparent superstar has shifted the tides. And with the NL being fairly wide-open, who knows just how far De La Cruz can push this lineup going forward.

No. 2: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

For as great as someone like De La Cruz is, there’s nobody like Shohei Ohtani. The ultimate duel threat continued excelling this past week.

While his absurd 15-game hitting streak came to a close during a pair of matchups with the Dodgers, he responded with vigor in a 3-for-5 display against Colorado on Friday.

He also contributed a run and an RBI during the Angels’ 25-1 obliteration of the Rockies a day later.

He also graced the mound on Wednesday against the Dodgers. While the Angels fell 2-0 in this battle of LA, Ohtani still thrived against a formidable opposing lineup.

Striking out 12 batters and allowing a single earned run, the Japanese stud once again proved why he’s far and away the most impressive player the MLB has.

As their season continues, the Angels must find a way to escape the middle. At 42-37, they’re competitive, but no playoff lock.

With Ohtani on its side, Los Angeles is always going to captivate. Now, the team must find a way to prevent his great year from going to waste.

No. 1: Calvin Booth, Denver Nuggets

Fresh off of winning the NBA Finals, Nuggets general manager and Penn State basketball legend Calvin Booth displayed his commitment to winning, while also proving how loyal he is to Happy Valley.

Ahead of key role player Bruce Brown’s anticipated departure, Booth recognized the need to fill the void with pro-ready rookies who can slot comfortably around star Nikola Jokic.

So, he traded a 2024 first round pick and the 40th selection in the 2023 draft to Indiana for picks 29 and 32. This gave the Nuggets two opportunities to add to the roster ahead of their 2023-24 championship defense.

With those selections, Booth picked Gonzaga sharpshooter Julian Strawther and Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett. Later, he signed another ex-Nittany Lion, Andrew Funk, to a Summer League contract.

Strawther’s addition provides spacing, but it’s Pickett who appears the true Brown replacement. His tenacity on the boards, intelligence as a playmaker and dedicated work ethic make him the perfect connective piece.

Ahead of the draft, many scouts tabbed Pickett as someone who wasn’t a clear selection. I disagreed because Pickett has all the tools to succeed in the league — provided he’s in the right system.

This is a dream landing spot for him. Seeing Booth give a Penn State guy this type of opportunity is both an exciting and intelligent move.

Top to bottom, Denver continues to do the right things, which is also why it continues to feature on the rankings.

Collegian Culture Spotlight: Seth Engle

Similar to Booth, football editor and sports reporter Seth Engle has no offseason. He continues to churn up content here at TDC.

One second he’s breaking recent Penn State football recruiting news, the next he nails his prediction of Seth Lundy being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks. On top of it all, he also has time to make personal strides outside the Collegian.

We are all witnesses to the Era of Engle. To view his work, click here.

MORE CULTURE RANKINGS

