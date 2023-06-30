Why Noah Kahan-style folk music has returned to mainstream | Column

Return to the genuine | The sound of the soul, the mind | “If it’s never new and it never gets old – then it’s a folk song” | Combining a natural sound with the rifting of the heart | Music of the mountains, the land | It’s telling Kahan spread through socials | Authentic, genuine, honest | Kahan did for Folk what Lumineers did in 2010s |

At the moment, few artists have taken up the centerstage of music like Noah Kahan.

The singer-songwriter has shown the ability to produce a hit in the past, but after 30 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, Kahan’s 2022 album “Stick Season” reached new heights last week at No. 3 on the list.

Kahan’s indie-folk sound finds itself a clear outlier among the upper echelon of the Billboard 200, and it’s evidence of the return of an older genre to the forefront.

The Vermont native’s debut album “Busyhead” came out in 2019, and it was highlighted by pop hits “False Confidence” and “Hurt Somebody” that have garnered over 465,000,000 combined streams.

Despite their lasting popularity, neither song, nor any of his past music, has managed to reach a Billboard chart like “Stick Season.”

“Stick Season” was so successful, Kahan had a rerelease of the record with six additional songs. One of those new tracks, “Dial Drunk,” landed the 26-year-old on the Billboard Hot 100 list for the first time in his career.

The most prominent feature of “Dial Drunk” is a banjo plucking out the melody of Kahan’s latest hit.

This is far from the first time in recent history that banjo players, and vulnerable folk lyricists like Kahan, have reached the mainstream of music.

Just over a decade ago, acoustic and folk sounds roared through car radios and headsets across the nation. The likes of Mumford and Sons and The Lumineers were the face of a raging resurgence of folk.

Mumford went on to win a Grammy for the album of the year in “Babel” in 2012, and that same year, The Lumineers’ self-titled debut album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy nomination for best new artist.

A year earlier, Bon Iver, another folk-alternative group, took home a Grammy for best new artist and a nomination for best record of the year for “Holocene.”

Twelve years later, the tides have turned back to folk music, and the field couldn’t look more diverse in origin.

Perhaps, this phenomenon is best explained in evolutionary terms.

There appears to be two camps driving the bus at the moment, one that evolved from country music — artists like Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan — and the other derived from indie pop like Kahan, Phoebe Bridgers and Boygenius.

The two sides converged from their musical ancestors to the shared umbrella of acoustic sounds and authentic lyricism.

Regardless of whether it's backed by a country-twanged crooning or pop-pitched belting, folk music has crept its way back to popularity behind the same sincere tones of Bob Dylan and Simon & Garfunkel.

It’s intriguing this genre keeps floating back onto the shores of our playlists and saved songs. Despite whatever sounds rule popular music, folk just keeps coming back.

Clearly, there’s something appealing about the genre that can’t quite be replicated with a synthesizer or a bass-heavy beat.

Folk music often doesn’t have a heavily produced sound to it. It’s simple and focused. Its power comes from a love for the fundamental building blocks of all music: technical playing, a powerful voice and deeply sentimental themes.

There’s something in this kind of music that’s genuine and singular and largely because it was founded in places and among people who are genuine and singular themselves.

There’s not one person who can claim folk. It has roots that stretch in all directions from mountain communities in Appalachia to the Cajun fringes of the South.

When described in this way, it appears like a twin to country music — but that relationship is more like a set of cousins.

They may share similar sounds at times, but where folk music often diverges is in its themes of its individualism.

Folk music is written by wanderers and wonderers. The history of the genre is existential and political. The lyrics speak to remote and lonely hearts or even wilder minds.

Like any genre, folk can be about anything or about anyone, but it's not designed to appeal to the masses in the same way pop music is written and produced.

The goal isn’t to draw the largest audience or pick up a wild following. It’s earnest in every way, so much so, the voice in our headphones simply harmonizes with the unspoken lingering of our consciousness.

Folk music is profoundly relatable in the most personal way.

It makes sense that folk has once again revived a mainstream pulse, especially considering how and when we truly listen to music today.

We hear what we listen to in a real way when we’re alone: driving in our cars or walking with AirPods in.

This is how we ingest the majority of our music, and it’s reasonable we’d prefer to listen to music trying to speak directly to us and not to the crowd.

Despite a long and clearly lasting history, folk holds a timelessness that makes its ephemeral appearances on Billboard charts all the more confusing.

This genre, whether it's qualified by terms like folk-pop, alternative-folk, indie-folk or folk-rock, won't stay at the top of the charts for good, but it’ll never be gone for long.

“If it’s never new, and it never gets old – then it’s a folk song.” — Llewyn Davis (“Inside Llewyn Davis,” 2013)

