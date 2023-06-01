Why I chose to study abroad ‘off the beaten path’ in Eastern Europe | Column

I arrived in Brno, Czechia, just over three weeks ago, yet it feels like just yesterday that I was stepping on the plane. Despite the feeling that time has moved so quickly, Brno is finally beginning to feel like home.

I chose to study abroad in Eastern Europe because I wanted to challenge myself to step outside of my comfort zone.

Before beginning my study abroad program, I had virtually no previous exposure to the culture in Eastern Europe.

I had expectations that this experience would truly open my eyes to a whole new world — and it has.

Brno is not a common destination to travel to from the United States. In fact, many of my friends and family at home in the U.S. were unaware that the city even existed when I told them I’d be spending three months here this summer.

When I first arrived in Brno, I was fascinated by the beautiful architecture, parks and castle that sits atop the hill behind my university.

However, after being here for three weeks I’ve realized that the true beauty of the city is more unassuming.

Brno is not beautiful in the way that Prague is. I think Brno is beautiful because of the experiences it’s generated.

My professor always uses the term “off the beaten path” when he talks about Brno — and he’s right. Honestly, it’s one of the things that I love most about the city.

There’s not many tourists here and not everyone speaks English. Sometimes there can be challenges, but at the same time, every day that I spend here I feel more grateful that I get to experience the raw beauty of Czech culture in a unique way.

I chose Brno because I wanted to challenge myself to adapt to, and learn about, a culture that I was entirely unfamiliar with — allowing me to grow as a person from the experience.

While it may have taken some time for me to adjust to life here, I’m beginning to realize that choosing Brno was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

The Czech Republic is different from the United States in many ways, but I’m learning to appreciate how those differences shape each culture’s worldview.

I’ve had so many incredible opportunities so far that have taught me about Czech culture and allowed me to reflect on my own culture.

I applied for the CzechMates program because I wanted the opportunity to not only study in Eastern Europe, but to also experience the culture through the completion of an internship.

I’m grateful that I’ve had this opportunity to study globalization in Brno at Masaryk University for the past month.

I’m excited to see what the future holds when I begin my internship working as a project manager under the mayor of the Brno-sever district next week.